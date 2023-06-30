Cuba vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July 2023

Cuba and Guadeloupe lock horns at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, United States on Saturday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Both teams are looking to pick up their first win of the campaign.

Ranked 166th in the world, Cuba went down 1-0 to Guatemala on Tuesday. Darwin Lom Moscoso scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute as the Lions of the Caribbean were beaten.

Head coach Pablo Elier Sanchez could make a few changes to his lineup from last time in order to boost his team's attack. Experienced forward Maykel Reyes, who has scored eight goals in 39 games for Cuba, may come in place of Aldair Ruiz. The 25-year-old made only his second appearance for the side in their last game and failed to break down Guatemala. Sandy Sánchez is gunning for a start in goal too.

Guadeloupe salvaged a late 2-2 draw with giants Canada in their opening game. Thierry Ambrose put them in front just 23 minutes after kick-off, but the Maple Leafs went 2-1 up after the break. A goal from Lucas Cavallini and an own goal by Meddy Lina turned the match around.

In the third minute of stoppage-time, though, Jacen Russell-Rowe scored an own goal for the Gwada Boys, forcing a share of the spoils.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Cuba winning four times and losing just twice to Guadeloupe.

The last four clashes have seen the sides pick up two wins each, but in alternating fashion.

Cuba and Guadeloupe last met in March 2023 when the Lions of the Caribbean picked up a 1-0 win.

Cuba have lost their last three games, failing to score in all of them, and having gone the previous four unbeaten.

Guadeloupe are unbeaten in their last three games.

Guadeloupe have benefitted from two own goals in their last two games.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Cuba's poor run of form continued in the Gold Cup with a third consecutive loss as their attack failed to fire again. They could put up an improved showing here but we expect Guadeloupe to eventually outscore them.

Prediction: Cuba 1-2 Guadeloupe

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guadeloupe

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

Poll : 0 votes