Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025 

Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago will square off in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifier on Friday (March 21st). The game will be played at the Antonio Maceo Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis at the same venue in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League play-in tie. Onel Hernandez, Yosel Piedra, Luis Paradela and Maikel Reyes scored a goal each to help their nation overturn a 2-1 deficit and claim a 5-2 aggregate win.

Trinidad and Tobago, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in an international friendly in February 2025. They went ahead through Josiah Trimmingham's 29th-minute strike and the same player drew the game level through an unfortunate own goal in injury time.

The Soca Warriors booked their spot in the Gold Cup qualifiers as 4th in League A group B of the CONCACAF Nations League. Cuba have qualified as one of four Play-in winners.

Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. Trinidad and Tobago were victorious on 13 occasions, Cuba were victorious nine times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Trinidad and Tobago claimed a 3-1 home win in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Trinidad and Tobago have won just one of their last seven games (three draws).

Cuba's last four games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Trinidad and Tobago's last five games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Cuba form guide: W-L-L-D-D Trinidad and Tobago form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago Prediction

Cuba's victory over St. Kitts ended their six-game winless run (excluding their awarded victory over Cayman Islands). Los Leones del Caribe are ranked 163rd in the world.

Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games in regulation time, drawing three games in this sequence. Dwight Yorke's side will hope to claim a positive result here ahead of the return leg in front of their fans four days later.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cuba 1-1 Trinidad and Tobago

Cuba vs Trinidad and Tobago Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

