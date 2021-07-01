Cuiaba vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Cuiaba take on defending champions Flamengo at Arena Pantanal in the latest round of Brasileiro Serie A matches.

The reigning champions have had a slow start to their campaign as they find themselves in the bottom half of the standings. Flamengo have nine points from five matches, having won three and lost two games.

Flamengo lost their last league game, succumbing to a 1-0 loss against Juventude. Matheus Peixoto scored a stunner for the home team, which was more than enough for Marquinhos Santos' side to earn three points.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba played out a goalless draw against Sport Recife in their most recent league fixture. Cuiaba were the superior side on the day but weren't able to break down a determined Recife back-four.

Cuiaba are stuck in the relegation zone, having accumulated a poor total of four points from five matches so far.

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two Brazilian clubs.

Cuiaba form guide: D-L-D-D-D

Flamengo form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Team News

Cuiaba

Felipe Marques recently tested positive for COVID-19, which rules out his participation in Thursday's affair.

Murilo Rangel, Everton Sena and Uendel remain on the treatment table.

Injured: Murilo Rangel, Everton Sena, Uendel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Felipe Marques

Flamengo

Cesar will miss the clash against Cuiaba due to a knee injury.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Robert Piris da Motta, Mauricio Isla, Gabriel Barbosa and Everton Ribeiro are away on international duty in the ongoing Copa America 2021.

Injured: Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Mauricio Isla, Robert Piris da Motta, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton Ribiero, Gabriel Barbosa

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter; Lucas Hernandez, Marllon, Paulao, Athirson; Pepe, Uilian Correia, Auremir; Osman, Elton, Clayson

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Diego; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Vitinho; Rodrigo Muniz

Cuiaba vs Flamengo Prediction

Despite their less than ideal start to the campaign, Flamengo remain a formidable opponent for Cuiaba.

Rogerio Ceni's side will be looking to get their season back on track with a win. Cuiaba's poor form and inferior quality of starting XI suggest that Flamengo should have no problem snatching the three points.

We predict that Flamengo should be able to get past Cuiaba with ease.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-2 Flamengo

