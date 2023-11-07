Cukaricki vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Cukaricki will invite Fiorentina to the Gradski stadion Dubočica in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their European campaign, suffering consecutive defeats in their first three games. The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, with a win and two draws. The hosts are at the bottom of the Group F table while the visitors occupy the pole position.

The two teams met in Florence last month and Fiorentina recorded an emphatic 6-0 home win. Lucas Beltrán bagged a four-minute brace early in the game while Maxime Lopez, Lucas Martínez, Jonathan Ikoné, and Riccardo Sottil were also on the scoresheet.

Interestingly, they have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in Serie A since that triumph. The hosts fell to a 2-0 loss to Backa Topola in the Serbian SuperLiga on Sunday.

Cukaricki vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. The Viola recorded a home win in the reverse fixture and Cukaricki will look to return the favor this time around.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the Conference League this season, conceding 11 goals in three games. They also have the joint-worst attacking record, scoring just one goal in three games.

The visitors have the joint-best attacking record in the competition, scoring 10 goals, with six of them coming against the hosts in the reverse fixture.

Cukaricki are winless in their last four home games in all competitions, suffering two defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five away games, recording two wins.

Two of the three defeats for the visitors against Serbian teams have come on their travels.

Cukaricki vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Highlanders have registered just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, with that win coming on penalties earlier this month. They have failed to score in five of their last six games and might struggle here. Luka Subotić was red-carded in the reverse fixture last month and will serve a one-match suspension.

The Gigliati have been inconsistent recently, suffering three defeats in their last four games while also failing to score in these matches. They have lost just one of their last eight away games in the Conference League, which bodes well for them.

They finished as runners-up last season and have continued that form this campaign with a three-game unbeaten run. Irrespective of their poor run in Serie A, they have performed well in Europe recently and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cukaricki 1-2 Fiorentina

Cukaricki vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolás González to score or assist any time - Yes