Cukaricki vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023 

Cukaricki welcome Belgians Genk to the Stadion na Banovum brdu for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts are coming off a 3-0 win at Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Super Liga on Sunday. Luka Azdic, Igor Miladinovic and Djordje Ivanovic found the back of the net to inspire the win.

Genk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller against Westerlo in the Belgian Jupiler League. They went into the break with a 2-1 lead and one man down. Joseph Paintsil doubled their lead after the break. Genk fought back, with Tuur Rommens coming off the bench to level matters in the 87th minute.

The stalemate made it four draws in a row for the Blauw-Wit, having also kickstarted their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw at home to Fiorentina. Cukaricki, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat to Olympiacos at home.

The defeat left the Serbian side at the bottom of Group F while Genk are joint-second.

Cukaricki vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Cukaricki have conceded at least thrice in their last five continental games.

Genk's run of four draws is their longest sequence of stalemates this century.

Cukaricki have lost just one of 14 home games across competitions in 2023, winning 11. Incidentally, this defeat came in their only home game in Europe against Olympiacos.

Genk have won just one of their last 12 European away games, losing seven.

Genk have finished top of their group in four of their last six European campaigns but finished rock-bottom in their last two group appearances.

Cukaricki vs Genk Prediction

Both sides are coming off contrasting results, with Cukaricki claiming a comfortable win while Genk let a two-goal lead slip in a high-scoring draw.

Cukaricki have made their home something of a fortress but have historically been unable to transfer their home dominance in the continent. Genk are the favourites on paper and should laim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cukaricki 1-2 Genk

Cukaricki vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Genk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Genk to score over 1.5 goals