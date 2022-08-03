Cukaricki vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Cukaricki will host Twente at the Cukaricki Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualification clash.

The home side kicked off their Conference League qualification run last month and were drawn against Racing Club Luxembourg. They picked up a 4-1 win in the first leg before completing the rout on home turf a week later with a 4-0 second-leg win.

Cukaricki were knocked out by Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby IF at this stage of the qualifiers last season, as they squandered a 3-1 win in the first leg to lose 6-4 on aggregate.

Twente enjoyed a solid campaign under manager Ron Jans last season and are now set to fight for a place in Europe this season. They finished fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 68 points from 34 games, their highest points tally in the top-flight since the 2010-11 season, where they finished runners-up with 71 points.

The visitors last featured in Europe in the 2012-13 season, making it to the group stages of the UEFA Europa League, where they went winless.

Cukaricki vs Twente Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Cukaricki and Twente. The two sides will now be looking for a positive result to mark the occasion.

Cukaricki Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Twente Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Cukaricki vs Twente Team News

Cukaricki

The hosts boast a clean bill of health ahead of their midweek game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Twente

Wout Brama came off injured in a friendly clash against Schalke last month and will miss Thursday's game as a result. Robin Propper is not quite fit and is a doubt for this one, although he has been named in the traveling squad.

Injured: Wout Brama

Doubtful: Robin Propper

Suspended: None

Cukaricki vs Twente Predicted XI

Cukaricki Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nemanja Belic; Viktor Rogan, Nikola Vujadinovic, Uros Drezgic, Bojan Roganovic; Srdan Mijailovic, Marko Docic, Stefan Kovac; Ibrahima N'Diaye, Muhammed Badamosi, Dorde Ivanovic

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall; Joshua Brenat, Mees Hilgers, Julio Pleguezuelo, Gijs Smal; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Cukaricki vs Twente Prediction

Cukaricki are enjoying a good run of form at the moment as they have won their last five games across all competitions by an aggregate scoreline of 13-2. They have lost just one of their last eight home games and will hope to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Twente will kick off their campaign this Thursday after a stellar pre-season run which saw them pick up wins over Schalke and Bologna amongst others. The Dutch are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top.

Prediction: Cukaricki 1-2 Twente

