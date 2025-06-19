Curacao vs Canada Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2025

Curacao will be up against Canada at the Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday in the second group-stage game of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign. The home side will be hoping to get an unlikely result this weekend and boost their chances of advancing to the next round.

Curacao will be disappointed to have failed to take advantage of their chances in their goalless draw against El Salvador in the first round. La Familia Azul have been impressive in recent months, having only lost two of their last 13 games across all competitions and will be optimistic to carry that form into the weekend and get something against the group favorites.

Canada opened their campaign with a thunderous 6-0 victory over Honduras on Wednesday to go clear at the top of the group and will be confident to build on that win on Saturday. Les Rouges, who came into the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the Gold Cup, were drawn into a largely comfortable group and only need three points from their remaining two games to seal qualification to the quarterfinals.

Curacao vs Canada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on three previous occasions going into the weekend. Canada have won all of those games, scoring eight goals and conceding only one.

The two teams last faced off in a CONCACAF Nations League clash back in March 2023 which the Canucks won 2-0.

Curacao have only gone past the group stages of the Gold Cup once in their history.

The Reds have won the continental showpiece twice in their history but were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last edition of this tournament.

No team in the tournament has scored more than Canada's six goals despite having played a game fewer than some other nations.

Curacao are currently ranked 90th in the FIFA World Rankings while Canada are ranked 30th.

Curacao vs Canada Prediction

La Pantera Negra will need something really special to avoid defeat against a much better side and will be elated to come away with a draw.

Les Rouges are heavy favorites and will only need to avoid complacency to get an easy victory and confirm their place in the knockout phase.

Prediction: Curacao 0-3 Canada

Curacao vs Canada Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Canada to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Canada's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the Canucks' last seven matches)

