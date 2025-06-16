Curacao vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2025

Curacao and El Salvador clash at PayPal Park in San Jose, California on Tuesday for their opening game of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ranked 90th in the world, Curacao are set to make their third appearance in the competition and a first since 2019.

The island nation are coming off the back of consecutive wins over Saint Lucia and Haiti earlier this month, giving them plenty of momentum ahead of kick-off.

On 6 June, Dick Advocaat's side powered to a 4-0 victory over Saint Lucia, led by a brilliant hat-trick from Gervane Kastaneer. Four days later, they overcame Haiti 5-1, with five different players on the scoresheet.

A total of 24 players have been called up for the Gold Cup, including key forward Rangelo Janga. He's been capped 42 times with the side and netted 21 goals, the most by any player in Curacao's history.

On the other hand, El Salvador have had a stop-start year so far, winning just once in five outings, a 3-0 victory over Anguilla in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. However, that was followed by a 1-1 draw against Suriname just days later.

Justin Lonwijk fired Suriname in front after 19 minutes, but Brayan Gil restored parity for Los Cuscatlecos in the 32nd minute.

Now, the Central American side are set to mark their 20th appearance in the Gold Cup, and for a 10th tournament in a row. They have called up 24 players for the same, including rising star Brayan Gil, who has four goals from 12 games for the side.

Curacao vs El Salvador Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the sides in history, with El Salvador going unbeaten in all of them, winning five.

After drawing just once from their opening six games, Curacao and El Salvador have drawn their last two encounters: a pair of 1-1 stalemates in November 2023 (both international friendlies).

El Salvador are ranked 81st in the world, while Curacao are just nine positions adrift of them, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Curacao vs El Salvador Prediction

This is a clash of two lowly ranked sides, although Curacao come into the match with an air of exuberance after two big wins from their last two games. However, El Salvador are neither Saint Lucia nor Haiti.

They are a side with far more experience, and should be able to stop Curacao in their tracks for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Curacao 1-1 El Salvador

Curacao vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

