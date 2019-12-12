Customized Sneakers and Football boots - Stand out on the Street & on the Pitch!

The likes of Griezmann, Dani Alves, Aubameyang, etc. have all been spotted sporting incredible custom garms and footwear

Customized apparel has become huge in the football X fashion industry. You see it on the pitch, the likes of Griezmann, Dani Alves, Aubameyang, etc. have all been spotted sporting incredible custom garms and footwear.

I have been customizing shoes for over four years now, which started as a hobby. I used to customize football boots to make YouTube videos which was popular at the time. I started to get very into this as it was fun, relaxing and I loved the feedback I got on Social Media, which helped me grow my platform and get my customs noticed!

Now, I have people contacting me from around the world, with ideas and requests for me to design their shoes. Sometimes people's ideas are not suitable for the types of footwear they imagined it on, but I try to help them and give them alternative ideas.

Some pieces I have worked on can take hours, while others can take days depending on the job. I am a very impatient girl, and when I start something, I want to finish it as soon as I can. That may mean spending the whole weekend working from morning to night. I can't start something and go back at it every few days, an hour here, two hours there.

I don't procrastinate. When I am in the zone, there are ZERO distractions. That's why I love customizing footwear or just making things in general. For me, it is extremely calming (95% of the time anyway).

Sometimes people ask, what happens if I make a mistake? When I make mistakes, I try to relax, I tell myself not to panic. I usually have a damp cloth beside me to rapidly correct my errors. Making mistakes is all part of art but most of the time they are easily fixed. Although, once I spilt a whole jar of red paint on my Mom's new tiles in her kitchen. It was one of the first times I ever customized anything and I nearly lost my sh**!! But, I learned from that and now I ensure my work area is clean, tidy and I only have what I need in front of me. No clutter. Sometimes you've gotta learn the hard way. My mam was annoyed when she found out but I cleaned it up like nothing ever happened.

This type of work is far from easy. Especially when you want to customize the right way, using the correct paints and tools, etc. I use professional paints which I order in from the States, and the rest I buy online or in art shops. The materials can be very expensive, especially when you have to get it imported. One thing people need to be aware of with my (and all artists) customized footwear - All of my shoes are fully wearable, however, all products should be considered art. So, you should wear at your own risk.

Nothing lasts forever, so if you plan on wearing your customized AirMax to a 5-a-side game in the park, I'd suggest you take a rain check on that!

I'd imagine if you are going to pay an artist for one of a kind custom kicks, you're going to treat them delicately. #SneakerHeads, you know what's up!

Anyway, here are some examples of what I have done over the years.

Let me know which ones you like! That's not all my work but feel free to check out my socials for more.