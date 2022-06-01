Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier

Czech Republic U21 are set to play England U21 at the Stadion Střelecký ostrov on Friday for a UEFA European U-21 Championship qualifying game.

Czech Republic U21 come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win overr Andorra U21 in their most recent game. A goal from Sparta Prague midfielder Adam Karabec and a brace from Slavia Prague attacker Daniel Fila secured the win for Czech Republic U21.

England U21, on the other hand, beat Albania U21 3-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun and a goal from Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones sealed the deal for England U21.

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Czech Republic U21 have won one game, lost one and drawn one.

Czech Republic U21 form guide: W-L-D-W-W

England U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Team News

Czech Republic U21

Czech Republic U21 have included Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar, Sparta Prague midfielder Filip Soucek, Sparta Prague right-back Adam Gabriel, Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, Viborg midfielder Jan Zamburek and Sigma Olomuoc attacker Krystof Danek in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

England U21

Meanwhile, England U21 have named a strong squad too. Stoke City goalkeeper Josef Bursik, Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Leicester City left-back Luke Thomas, Tottenham Hotspur winger Ryan Sessegnon and Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, Bournemouth centre-back James Hill and Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Predicted XI

Czech Republic U21 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matej Kovar, Adam Gabriel, Denis Donat, Karel Pojezny, David Jurasek, Filip Soucek, Filip Kaloc, Michal Kohut, Adam Karabec, David Pech, Tomas Cvancara

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik, Max Aarons, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Levi Colwill, Luke Thomas, Curtis Jones, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Gordon, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 Prediction

Czech Republic U21 have some interesting players, including Adam Karabec and Filip Soucek. However, they will be heading into this game as the underdogs.

England U21, on the other hand, do not lack talent. The likes of Levi Colwill and Jacob Ramsey have enjoyed good seasons, while Emile Smith Rowe is now an England international.

England U21 to win this game.

Prediction: Czech Republic U21 0-2 England U21

