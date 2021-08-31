Czech Republic vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Czech Republic will trade tackles with Belarus in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts have not been in action since they were knocked out of Euro 2020 at the quarterfinal stage in a 2-1 defeat to Denmark. First-half goals from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg rendered Patrick Schick's second-half strike a mere consolation.

Belarus were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to Azerbaijan in an international friendly in June. Ramil Shaydaev scored an injury-time winner to help his nation complete a comeback victory.

Czech Republic currently sit in second spot in Group E of the qualifiers, having picked up four points from three matches so far. Belarus have picked up three points from two games to sit in fourth place.

Czech Republic vs Belarus Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five previous occasions and the Czech Republic triumphed in each game.

Their last meeting came in a Euro 2004 qualifier back in 2003 when goals from Pavel Nedved, Milan Baros and Vladimir Smicer helped the Czechs pick up a 3-1 away win.

Czech Republic form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Belarus form guide: L-L-W-D-L

Czech Republic vs Belarus Team News

Czech Republic

Coach Jaroslav Silhavý called up 21 players to dispute the upcoming qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium. The squad is headlined by Premier League stalwarts Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Matej Vydra.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

📸 The first training session before matches in September.



The squad will travel to Ostrava from Prague on Tuesday before the match against Belarus (Thursday, September 2, kick-off 20:45 CET). pic.twitter.com/AmpGlIcree — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) August 30, 2021

Belarus

Coach Georgi Kondratiev called up 24 players to his latest international squad. The list is made up of several inexperienced players on the international scene, although they will be guided by the likes of Maksim Skavysh and Syarhey Chernik.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Czech Republic vs Belarus Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclík (GK); Jan Boril, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Kudela, Vladimir Coufal; Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Jakub Jankto; Adam Hlozek, Matej Vydra, Jakub Pesek

Belarus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Syarhey Chernik (GK); Roman Yuzepchuk, Nikolay Zolotov, Aleksandr Pavlovets, Gleb Shevchenko; Max Ebong, Artem Bykov, Vladislav Klimovich; Maksim Skavysh, Dzmitry Padstrelaw, Vitali Lisakovich

Czech Republic vs Belarus Prediction

The Czech Republic are overwhelming favorites in this game and barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here.

It is one of the more straightforward games for the hosts on paper and they will be keen to pick up maximum points before clashing with favorites Belgium. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the Czech Republic.

Prediction: Czech Republic 3-0 Belarus

