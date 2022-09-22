Czech Republic vs Portugal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Czech Republic are set to play Portugal at the Eden Arena on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League.

Czech Republic come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Luis Enrique's Spain in their most recent game. Goals from the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia secured the win for Spain.

Portugal, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Murat Yakin's Switzerland in their most recent game. An early first-half goal from Galatasaray striker Haris Seferovic sealed the win for Switzerland.

Czech Republic vs Portugal Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Portugal hold a clear advantage. They have won three games and lost one.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Portugal beating Czech Republic 2-0. First-half goals from Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Goncalo Guedes ensured victory for Portugal.

Czech Republic form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Portugal form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Czech Republic vs Portugal Team News

Czech Republic

Czech Republic have included Olympiacos goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, the West Ham United duo of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, Torino centre-back David Zima, Twente winger Vaclav Cerny and the Bayer Leverkusen attacking duo of Adam Hlozek and Patrik Schick.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portugal

Meanwhile, Portugal have named a strong squad including Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio and the Manchester City trio of Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva. The Manchester United trio of Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota are also among the inclusions.

There could be potential debuts for Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa, Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Porto's veteran centre-back Pepe and Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro are both out injured.

Injured: Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Czech Republic vs Portugal Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Tomas Vaclik, David Zima, Jakub Brabec, Vaclav Jemelka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto, Jaroslav Zeleny, Vaclav Cerny, Patrik Schick, Adam Hlozek

Portugal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rui Patricio, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Bruno Fernandes, William Carvalho, Matheus Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao

Czech Republic vs Portugal Prediction

Czech Republic have famous names in their squad, with players like Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick all key for their clubs. Schick enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga last time around, and he will be pivotal.

Portugal, on the other hand, have one of the best squads in international football. However, there has been intense scrutiny on manager Fernando Santos, with many of the opinion that the former Greece manager has failed to get the best out of his uber-talented pool of players in recent years.

We expect Portugal to win here.

Prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 Portugal

