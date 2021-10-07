Czech Republic vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Czech Republic welcome Wales to the Eden Arena on Friday in Group E of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Both sides have picked up seven points so far and will both be looking to boost their qualification chances by claiming maximum points from this match.

The Czech Republic failed to make it two wins from two in their last World Cup qualifier as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Belgium.

This followed a 1-0 win over Belarus, when Hellas Verona man Antonín Barák scored the only goal of the game shortly after the half-hour mark.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s men, who are currently second in the group, head into Friday’s game off the back of a 1-1 friendly draw with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Wales resumed their quest for a place in Qatar with a thrilling 3-2 win over Belarus on 5 September.

However, they were denied a second win on the trot three days later when they were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Estonia.

Wales are currently unbeaten in each of their last three outings across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Czech Republic vs Wales Head-To-Head

The Czech Republic boast a slightly better record in this fixture, claiming two wins from their previous four meetings. Wales have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared once.

Czech Republic Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D

Wales Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Czech Republic vs Wales Team News

Czech Republic

The hosts will be without the Slavia Prague trio of Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust and Petr Sevcik, who have been sidelined through injuries. West Ham United’s Vladimir Coufal has withdrawn from the Czech Republic squad due to fitness issues.

Injured: Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Vladimir Coufal

Wales

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Gareth Bale, who has been sidelined through injury. Ben Davies and David Brooks are also major doubts as they are currently recuperating from illnesses.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Ben Davies, David Brooks

Czech Republic vs Wales Predicted XI

Czech Republic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclik; Aleš Matějů, Tomáš Kalas, Tomáš Holeš, Filip Novak; Tomáš Souček, Jakub Jankto, Antonín Barák; Jakub Pesek, Adam Hlousek, Patrik Schick

Wales Predicted XI (3-4-3): Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, James Lawrence; Joe Morrell, Dylan Levitt, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

Czech Republic vs Wales Prediction

With both sides level on points in Group E, this game has all the makings of a pulsating and absorbing contest. Both sides will be missing a few key players and we predict they will settle for a share of the spoils in this qualifier.

Prediction: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales

