Daegu FC vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | Korean FA Cup 2022

Daegu FC will entertain Pohang Steelers at DGB Daegu Bank Park in the quarterfinal of the Korean FA Cup on Wednesday.

The Steelers are four-time champions in the cup competition, last making it to the final in 2013, where they beat Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. Daegu, meanwhile, have won the competition just once, with that triumph coming in 2018. They were the runners-up in the previous edition, losing to Jeonnam Dragons on away goals in the final.

Daegu secured a place in the quarterfinals after beating third division side Daejeon Korai on penalties. The Steelers, meanwhile, made it to the last eight, thanks to a 2-1 win over Seongnam, with Heo Yong-joon scoring a brace after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Daegu FC vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

Since 2003, the two southeastern rivals have squared off 52 times across competitions. The visitors have a better record in this fixture with 22 wins. Daegu have been victorious 13 times, while 17 games have ended in draws.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. Their two K League 1 meetings ended in stalemates.

Daegu FC form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W.

Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W.

Daegu FC vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Daegu FC

The home team are free from any injuries or suspension concerns. Tae-wook Jeong did not feature in the previous league outing against Jeonbuk Motors, and his involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Tae-wook Jeong.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pohang Steelers

Pohang Steelers only have one absentee on account of injury. Kwang-hyeok Lee has not featured since the international break due to fitness issues.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Kwang-hyeok Lee.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Daegu FC vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XIs

Daegu (4-3-3): Oh Seung-hoon (GK); Jo Jin-woo, Kim Woo-Seok, Jang Sungwon, Jae-Won Hwang; Bruno Lamas, Hee-Seung Kim, An Yong-woo; Lee Keun-ho, Cesinha, Go Jae-hyeon.

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Yun Pyeong-Guk (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Seung-Wook Park, Alex Grant, Kim Yong-Hwan; Jae-Hee Jung, Lee Soo-Bin; Sin Jin-Ho, Wanderson, Lee Seung-Mo; Lim Sang-hyub.

Daegu FC vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

The two teams played out a draw in their previous league outing and will look to return to winning ways.

Daegu will count on home advantage here, having scored six times and letting in just twice in their last three games. The Steelers, meanwhile, have found the back of the net in their last six games across competitions, and the odds of them scoring a goal here look good.

The two teams played out a 2-2 draw in their league meeting last month, so another high-scoring game could ensue. This match will likely head into extra time, where the Steelers could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Daegu FC 2-3 Pohang Steelers.

