Suwon vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Suwon FC will entertain Pohang Steelers at the Suwon Civic Stadium in K League 1 action on Tuesday.
Suwon FC finished fifth in their second-ever domestic top-flight season last year. It was a successful campaign based on both their own and popular judgment. The bar has been raised for this season, but the results have not been convincing. The Suwon Dashers sit third from the bottom with 15 points after 16 rounds of matches.
Their upcoming meeting is a tough one. Pohang Steelers are one of the most dreaded sides in the league. And since they are currently struggling to keep up with the top guns, they will not be coming to Suwon for sightseeing.
Pohang Steelers are one of the most successful teams in South Korea. They have won the K League 1 title five times and the AFC Champions League three times. However, they last won the domestic top-flight title in 2013 and last year they finished in ninth spot.
FCPS have undergone some reforms in recent years but they still seem far from their glory days. However, their campaign is on the right track. They sit fourth, with 26 points – 10 shy of the leaders Ulsan Hyundai. They will look to claim another win on Tuesday, following their 3-1 thrashing of Gangwon on Friday.
Suwon FC will need to show how ambitious they are in the campaign as another defeat could send them deeper into the red zone.
Suwon vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head
Pohang Steelers defeated Suwon FC in four of their last five clashes, while Suwon managed to prevail once. Interestingly, that one victory was in an away fixture.
Suwon FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L
Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L
Suwon vs Pohang Steelers Team News
Suwon
Centre-back Yun-ho Kwak will not play a part in the clash following an accumulation of cards.
Injury: None.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: Yun-ho Kwak.
Unavailable: None.
Pohang Steelers
Goalkeeper Hyun-moo Kang is out with a finger injury.
Injury: Hyun-moo Kang.
Doubtful: None.
Suspension: None.
Unavailable: None.
Suwon vs Pohang Steelers Predicted Xls
Suwon (4-3-3): Bae Jong Park (GK), Sin SE Gye, Kim Dong-Woo, Kim Geon-Ung, Pak Ming-Yu, Gihyuk Lee, Murilo, Joo-ho Park, Hyeon Kim, Lars Veldwijk, Jae-woong Jang
Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Yun Pyeong-Guk (GK), Shin Kwang-Hoon, Seung-Wook Park, Alex Grant, Sim Sang-min, Lee Soo-Bin, Sin Jin-Ho, Wanderson, Lee Seung-Mo, Im Sang-Hyeob, Moses Ogbu
$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB
Suwon vs Pohang Steelers Prediction
Pohang Steelers have not been brilliant on the road for some time now. They have won only once in their last five away fixtures, recording three draws and one loss. However, Suwon have lost their three previous home matches. It appears to be an open fight for both.
Pohang Steelers are expected to win but could face some surprises at the Suwon Civic Stadium.
Prediction: Suwon 1-2 Pohang Steelers