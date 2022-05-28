Daegu vs Pohang Steelers prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2021-22

Daegu welcome the Pohang Steelers to DGB Daegu Bank Park in K League 1 action on Sunday.

The home team extended their unbeaten run to 10 games across all competitions as they secured a 5-4 win on penalties against Daejeon Korail after the Korean FA Cup game ended 3-3 in regular time. In their previous league outing, they secured a 3-0 win over Gangwon last Sunday.

The Pohang Steelers can make it three wins in a row across all competitions if they can secure a win here. They recorded a 2-0 win over Incheon in their previous league outing, while they came out on top against Seongnam in the Korean FA Cup fixture, securing a 2-1 win.

As the season progresses, the two sides will be looking to cement their AFC Champions League spots.

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 49 times across all competitions. Pohang have been the better side in this fixture, enjoying a 20-13 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

The two sides crossed paths earlier this month in league action at the Steelyard Stadium, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Jae-Won Hwang's injury time equalizer helped Daegu earn a point from that game.

Daegu form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Pohang Steelers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Team News

Daegu

Jang Seung-won and Park Byung-hoon are struggling with injuries at the moment and are not expected to start here. Kim Woo-seok has resumed training but has not been included in the squad as of yet.

Injuries: Park Byung-hoon, Jang Seung-won

Doubtful: Jim Woo-seok

Suspension: None

Pohang Steelers

Captain Shin Jin-ho will miss the game due to an injury, while Wanderson is also expected to sit this one out. Park Chan-yong will serve a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the previous outing.

Injuries: Shin Jin-ho, Wanderson

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Park Chan-yong

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Predicted XIs

Daegu (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Hong Jeong-woon; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Cesinha, Zeca, Chi-In Jong

Pohang Steelers (4-2-3-1): Pyeong-Gook Yun (GK); Shin Kwang-Hoon, Sim Sang-min, Alex Grant, Seung-Wook Park; Lee Soo-bin, Seung-Mo Lee; Jae-Hee Jung, Moses Ogbu, Lee Ho-jae; Lim Sang-hyub

Daegu vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Daegu look to be in good touch at the moment and are strong favorites at home. The Pohang Steelers are two places above the hosts in the league standings, boasting a better defensive record (11 goals conceded, versus 19 let in by Daegu) but have been outscored by the home team 20-16.

Just like the reverse fixture earlier this month, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Daegu 1-1 Pohang Steelers

