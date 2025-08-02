Daegu vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 4th 2025

Daegu will entertain Barcelona at the Blue Arc in a friendly on Monday. The visitors will conclude their tour of Asia with this match and return home to prepare for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless across all competitions since May. They suffered a third consecutive defeat last month, falling to a 1-0 home loss to the Pohang Steelers in the K League 1.

The Blaugrana met Seoul in their previous outing and recorded a dominant 7-3 win. Robert Lewandowski gave them an early lead while Lamine Yamal bagged a first-half brace. Ferran Torres scored twice after the break, while Gavi scored a goal and picked up an assist.

Daegu vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The visitors met a South Korean team for the second time last week and registered a win. They had suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Suwon Samsung in 2004.

The hosts are winless in their last 12 games in all competitions, suffering nine defeats.

The visitors have scored 10 goals in two friendly games thus far and will look to continue their prolific run here.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games. They have failed to score in three games in that period.

Daegu are winless in their last seven home games in all competitions. They have suffered five losses in that period. They have scored just five goals in these games.

The Blaugrana have scored at least two goals in five of their last six preseason games.

Daegu vs Barcelona Prediction

The hosts lost four of their five games in July and will look to give a better account of themselves in their first match of the month here. They have conceded 15 goals in their last six games, which is a cause for concern.

The visitors delivered a great goalscoring performance against Seoul last week and will look to conclude their preseason tour with another prolific outing. They have a great record against Asian teams and are strong favorites.

Considering the hosts' poor run of form and the LaLiga giants' impressive goalscoring record and advantage in squad quality, we back the Blaugrana to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Daegu 1-5 Barcelona

Daegu vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

