Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 27th February 2017

27 Feb 2017

Top clubs from across Europe are gearing up for the next season and are evaluating their transfer targets before going for the kill once the transfer market opens in June. Here are the top stories and rumours from 27th February 2017:

Manchester United to sell David de Gea on one condition

Real Madrid’s pursuit of David de Gea is once again making the headlines, following their failed attempt to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu two summers ago. However, according to AS, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is not prepared to let the Spanish shot-stopper go without doing some damage to Los Blancos.

According to the Spanish daily, Mourinho wants Raphael Varane to be part of any deal that involves De Gea going to Madrid, in a bid to beef up his back line with the Red Devils’ defensive frailties present for all to be seen. It would be interesting to witness how this transfer saga pans out in due course of time.

AC Milan target Cesc Fabregas

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has seen game time hard to come by under new manager Antonio Conte and could be seen moving in the summer to play a more pivotal role at another club.

According to the Daily Telegraph, AC Milan will try to lure the Spaniard to San Siro. The fallen Serie A giants are willing to offer up to £27m for the services of the former Barcelona midfielder and will be boosted by the arrival of Chinese investors at the club. Manchester United are also said to be keen on his services.

Chelsea set to beat AC Milan to Villarreal defender’s signing

Premier League leaders Chelsea have been linked with a £21m move for Villarreal’s defensive lynchpin Mateo Musacchio. The Argentine international has seen his partners – Gabriel, Eric Bailly – leave for pastures green in the previous window and will be inclined to move to a European powerhouse.

According to the Sun, Chelsea are set to be involved in a bidding war with AC Milan for the services of the 26-year-old. The report adds that it has been rumoured that Musacchio already has a deal in place with the San Siro outfit but the Blues have asked for some time to put their offer on the table.nd in their own offer.

Antoine Griezmann confesses to Paul Pogba that he wants summer Premier League move

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Atletico Madrid sensation Antoine Griezmann has confessed to international teammate and good friend Paul Pogba that he wants to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Manchester United have been linked with a world record bid for the services of the Frenchman, who finished 3rd on the Ballon d’Or shortlist this year. The Atleti superstar has a £85m release clause in his contract which will need to be activated for him to complete a move to any club.

The Old Trafford outfit have already shown that they have the financial muscle to pull off any deal in the world and Griezmann to Manchester United looks set to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer.

Manchester United to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace David de Gea

Manchester United are preparing for life without David de Gea with the Spaniard rumoured to be on top of Real Madrid’s wishlist for the summer transfer window. According to the Mirror, Manchester United are willing to pay AC Milan up to £40million for the services of 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma has established himself as the undisputed #1 at San Siro and has already featured 60 times for the Rossoneri while having only turned 18 two days ago. However, United are not the only club pursuing the Italian wonderkid as they are set to face stiff competition from arch-rivals Manchester City.

The goalkeeping crisis at the Etihad is well documented with summer signing Claudio Bravo failing to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League. It is believed Pep Guardiola has also made the shot-stopper his top priority target for the summer and a bidding war between the two Manchester clubs will be interesting to watch nonetheless.

Marquinhos to snub Barcelona in favour of PSG stay

Brazilian defender Marquinhos has indicated that he is in talks with the Parc des Princes outfit over a new contract amidst strong interest from Spanish giants Barcelona. The Catalan outfit’s defensive woes are well documented and the Camp Nou outfit had been linked – for a while now – with the PSG star.

However, speaking at a press conference, Marquinhos has claimed that the two parties are working on a new deal and although they haven’t reached to a conclusion as yet, he is hoping that it will be completed sooner rather than later.

He said: “We are speaking with the club to extend the relationship, but we have not yet reached an agreement. I hope that it can happen.”

Marquinhos’ current deal with PSG expires in the summer of 2019.