Daily transfer news and rumours roundup - 8th February 2017

Here are the top transfer stories and rumours from 8th February.

Antoine Griezmann is numero uno on Manchester United’s summer wishlist

With Europe's major leagues coming to their business end, here are the top transfer stories and rumours from 8th February featuring the developments at Old Trafford regarding their number one summer target.

Club president quashes Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United talks

Griezmann's future has been a talking point since long and received a new lease of life when the forward's image advisor claimed that a move to Old Trafford would be an ideal scenario. But club president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that the Frenchman is loving life at Atletico Madrid and will be at the club for a long time.

Griezmann, who has scored eight league goals this season is Jose Mourinho's top target in the summer and the Red Devils will need to work hard to prize the Frenchman away from Madrid.

Liverpool looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Klopp's former club

Jurgen Klopp is looking to offload Daniel Sturridge in the summer to fund a move for Aubameyang

In a big development, the Reds have emerged as competitors to Manchester City for the Gabon hitman according to the Sun. Aubameyang has made his intentions clear of leaving the German club on many occasions as the Reds would have to beat the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid to sign the Dortmund man, who has scored 94 times in 155 appearances for the German giants.

Chelsea look to sign duo for £105 million in the summer

Chelsea looking to bring back Romelu Lukaku in a £80 million deal

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have made a plan to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge next season if their plan to sign Paulo Dybala or Alvaro Morata fail. With Diego Costa's future still hanging in the balance, Lukaku is set to be targeted in a £80 million deal to lure him away from Everton.

Another target for the Blues is Portuguese international, Joao Cancelo who is plying his trade at Valencia currently and is also a target for FC Barcelona. The centre back is valued at £35 million by the struggling Spanish side.

Thibaut Courtois' agent in contact with Real Madrid

Madrid feel De Gea would be difficult to prize away from Old Trafford

Real Madrid have shortlisted Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea as targets in the summer with Courtois emerging as a more realistic option for Los Blancos. Spanish journalist, Eduardo Inda reported that Courtois' agent has been in regular contact with the club hierarchy in Madrid and has claimed that the player is eager to return back to Spain.

Arsenal and Chelsea set to battle it out for winger Yannick Carrasco

The Sun reports that Atletico Madrid are valuing their player at £40 million

The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Colchoneros which has garnered interest from all the top European clubs for the pacy winger. Carrasco is being rumoured to be monitored by Arsenal and Chelsea with Bayern Munich and PSG also keeping tabs on the winger.

FC Barcelona to hijack Victor Lindelof from Manchester United's clutches

O Jogo claims Barcelona have scouted the defender on many occasions

Jose Mourinho decided against paying a huge sum for the centre-back in January which might come back to haunt him as the Catalans have emerged as the frontrunners with a move for the Benfica defender.

