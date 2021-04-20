Dalian Pro vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Dalian Pro are set to play Changchun Yatai at the Jiangyin Stadium on Thursday for their latest Chinese Super League fixture.

Dalian Pro last played a football game when they lost 4-0 to Shandong Luneng last year in the first round of the Chinese FA Cup. Goals from midfielder Chen Kerui, Brazilian forward Roger Guedes, young attacker Guo Tianyu and left-back Liu Yang secured the win for Shandong Luneng.

Changchun Yatai, on the other hand, lost 5-1 to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger last year in the quarter-final of the Chinese FA Cup. A first-half brace from Brazilian attacker Francisco Soares, a second-half brace from Brazilian forward Sandro Lima and a goal from defender Qiu Tianyi ensured victory for their side. Striker Yang Chaosheng scored the consolation goal for Changchun Yatai.

Dalian Pro vs Changchun Yatai Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Dalian Pro have won three games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the Chinese Super League, with Dalian Pro beating Changchun Yatai 2-0. Goals from Colombian striker Duvier Riascos, now at Bolivian club Always Ready, and Belgium international Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, now at Atletico Madrid, sealed the deal for Dalian Pro.

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play

Changchun Yatai form guide in the Chinese Super League: yet to play

Advertisement

Dalian Pro vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro have no known injury issues and manager Jose Gonzalez is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Similarly, Changchun Yatai manager Chen Yang is expected to have a full squad to choose from for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhang Chong, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Yaopeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai, Wang Jinxian, Tao Qianglong, Sun Bo, Zheng Long, Shan Huanhuan, Wang Zhen'ao

This is the team photo for Dalian Pro for the new season kickoff. No Rafa Benitez. No Marek Hamsik. No Salomon Rondon. Jose Gonzalez, the former Wuhan and Beijing Guoan head coach, succeeds Rafa Benitez. They will start the season with only 1 foreign player(Marcus Danielson). pic.twitter.com/Iu8yZI7DeT — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 18, 2021

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (4-3-3): Shi Xiaotian, Yan Zhiyu, Jores Okore, Sun Jie, Rao Weihui, Wang Peng, Zhang Yufeng, Dilyimit Tudi, Serginho, Junior Negrao, Erik

Dalian Pro vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Dalian Pro have a new manager at the helm in the form of Spaniard Jose Gonzalez, who has managed the likes of Beijing Guoan and Wuhan Zall before. He replaces Rafael Benitez in the dugout, and will have to deal with the absence of Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon, who did well for Benitez but is now on loan at CSKA Moscow.

Advertisement

Dalian Pro announced the appointment of Jose Gonzalez as the new head coach. As per some media sources in China, the 54-year-old coach is Rafa Benitez's recommendation. It's the 3rd club Jose Gonzalez takes charge in CSL after Beijing Guoan (2017) and Wuhan FC(2020). pic.twitter.com/qYKjlSbh5V — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 18, 2021

Changchun Yatai, on the other hand, won the 2020 China League One to return to the Chinese Super League. Manager Chen Yang will have his job cut out, and the club have brought some players in.

Dalian Pro might just edge past Changchun Yatai.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 1-0 Changchun Yatai

Also Read: 5 reasons why the European Super League is bad for football