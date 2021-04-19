The announcement of the creation of the European Super League has not been met well, to say the least.

There was an immediate uproar after the announcement, with fans and pundits expressing their disappointment and anger. Currently, 12 clubs have agreed to play in the league, with six Premier League clubs (Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur), three La Liga clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid), and three Serie A clubs (Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan), the founding clubs.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the chairman of the league, with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer, Liverpool director John Henry and Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke the vice-chairmen.

There has been heavy opposition from UEFA as well as the respective leagues, who released a strongly-worded statement about the European Super League.

We look at:

5 reasons why the European Super League is bad for football

#5 The beauty of football is lost

Leicester City won the Premier League beating all odds

Football is the beautiful game, a sport where miracles happen and teams like Leicester City can win the toughest league in the world.

Advertisement

The European Super League threatens to take away the beauty of the sport. If the 12 founding clubs are ousted from their respective leagues, the Leicester City fairytale will never be replicated.

Most recent league title of European 'Super' League founding clubs:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal: 2004

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea: 2017

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool: 2020

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City: 2019

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd: 2013

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Spurs: 1961

🇪🇸 Atlético: 2014

🇪🇸 Barcelona: 2019

🇪🇸 Real Madrid: 2020

🇮🇹 Milan: 2011

🇮🇹 Inter: 2010

🇮🇹 Juventus: 2020 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

The announcement for the European Super League happened yesterday. Just a few hours ago, Arsenal drew 1-1 against 18th-placed Fulham, while Juventus lost 1-0 to Atalanta. Both clubs are among the founding members of the Super League. These narratives will be lost.

#4 The founding clubs will get complacent with no chance of being removed from the Super League

There will be no chance of relegation for the founding clubs

The format of the European Super League is that there are currently 12 founding members, with three more clubs expected to join soon.

Advertisement

In a 20-team league, the remaining five spots will be given to those clubs who qualify depending on results from the previous season. This means that the there would be no relegation or promotion, and this league format would be repeated every season with the 15 founding clubs a constant.

BREAKING: Statement confirming that Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Arsenal & Chelsea - along with AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, & Real Madrid have agreed to establish a new European ‘Super League’, with 3 more clubs expected to join pic.twitter.com/33xrmIWrrp — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 18, 2021

This does not breed competition, but rather ensures that the founding clubs become complacent. With no fear of losing their spot, there is no incentive for the clubs, and complacency is bound to set in.

Also Read: 5 best U-25 midfielders in the world right now

1 / 2 NEXT