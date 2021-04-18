With some of the best midfielders in the world now in their 30s, it is time for the new guard to get ready to take their place.

Clubs have become smarter, investing in youth with a long-term project in mind. With the pandemic restricting the movement of various clubs in the transfer market, buying young players and focussing on the youth academy could prove to be the way ahead.

With more and more emphasis on controlling the midfield and dominating the play from the center of the park, managers tend to demand a lot from their midfielders.

We take a look at the:

5 best U-25 midfielders in the world right now

#5 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo has done well at RB Leipzig

A product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, Dani Olmo has enjoyed an unorthodox rise in the game.

Olmo left Barcelona in 2014 to join Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb in what was a surprising move. The midfielder's performances for the club attracted the attention of many top clubs, including Barcelona. However, he joined RB Leipzig in 2020 for a fee of £20 million.

Dani Olmo: a star in the making?⭐🤔🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yg6p1KSqgm — AS English (@English_AS) April 4, 2021

The 22-year old has been utilized in a variety of midfield and forward positions by manager Julian Nagelsmann. A highly creative player who has been a consistent presence in the first XI, Olmo has made 29 appearances in the Bundesliga this season. The Spain international has scored four goals and provided eight assists, and there have been suggestions that Barcelona will try to bring him back.

#4 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal, on loan from Real Madrid)

Martin Odegaard is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has been in the spotlight since he was a teenager, with his performances for Stromsgodset in Norway as a 15-year old seeing big clubs in Europe try and sign him.

Odegaard eventually joined Real Madrid in 2015 for a fee of £2.5 million. After limited chances with Los Blancos, the Norway international was sent out on loan to various clubs. Odegaard impressed with his performances for Vitesse and especially Real Sociedad, and looked ready to be a part of the Real Madrid first team when he returned to the club last summer.

Martin Odegaard has been named the new captain of Norway 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/46jPlCvEcZ — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2021

That was not the case. After struggling to get regular minutes, the 22-year old joined Arsenal on loan in January this year and has been one of their best players, with his creativity crucial for the Gunners.

An attacking midfielder, Odegaard is also the captain of the Norway national team.

