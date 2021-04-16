10 most valuable football clubs in the world (2021)

Football is a rich game, with extravagant spending and costly mistakes the name of the game.

The current pandemic, though, has shown a different side of various clubs across Europe. They are more prudent with their expenditure, with careful thought involved in every action that is taken.

Even some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have shown constraints, despite criticism from their huge fan following across various social media platforms.

We look at the:

10 most valuable clubs in the world (2021)

#10 Tottenham Hotspur - €1.93 billion

Tottenham Hotspur have not impressed under manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's recent results under the management of Jose Mourinho have left a lot to be desired, but they remain one of the most valuable clubs in the world.

The Lilywhites are 7th in the Premier League, and were knocked out of the Europa League in surprising fashion by Dinamo Zagreb. They will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, a fixture which could very well determine Mourinho's future at the club.

10 - José Mourinho has suffered 10 league defeats in a single season for the first time in his entire managerial career. Decline. pic.twitter.com/xiN197rEN6 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

Spurs have constructed a good squad, with superstars like Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale complemented by talents like Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, given the money that has been invested in the squad as well as in the construction of the new stadium, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will be keeping a close eye on the performances.

#9 Paris Saint-Germain - €2.10 billion

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are two of the biggest stars in football

Managed by former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain are cementing their position as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

When the Ligue 1 giants paid a world-record transfer fee of €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona, and then went on to buy Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco for €145 million, it was a show of intent which made the world sit up and take notice.

Those two superstars have been in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain, especially in the Champions League. Having lost in the final last season to Bayern Munich, the Parisien club are among the favorites to win the trophy this time around. They will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the tournament.

#8 Arsenal - €2.35 billion

Arsenal are in the Europa League semi-finals

There has been debate as to whether Mikel Arteta is the right man to manage Arsenal, with fluctuating results a key reason for concern.

Arsenal are not renowned for splurging money on players. The Gunners have made some expensive additions to the squad in recent seasons, but remain a work in progress. They are currently 9th in the Premier League, and are in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

🤩 The semi-finals are 𝘀𝗲𝘁! 🤩



Who will contest the final in Gdańsk? 🏆#UEL pic.twitter.com/WxoEC80WAj — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 15, 2021

With the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City not afraid of spending big bucks, Arsenal will have to be clever with their acquisitions.

Champions League football will attract players, but the best chance Arsenal have of playing Champions League football next season is if they win the Europa League.

