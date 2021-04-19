Twitter erupts as Barcelona, Real Madrid and top European clubs announce formation of European Super League

Football, as we know it, will never be the same again after top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid announced that they will be a part of the breakaway European Super League.
The move sent ripples across the footballing world as some of the top European clubs in the world committed to the formation of the European Super League. The 12 founding members are:
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the new president of the European Super League. In an official statement released by Real Madrid, Perez said:
“We’re going to help football at all levels and position it in its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with over 4 billion followers and, as big clubs, our duty is to satisfy the fans’ demands”.
Supporting the above statements, Andrea Agnelli, who is the vice president of the European Super League and the president of Juventus, stated:
“Our 12 founder members represent thousands of million of fans across the world. We’ve come together at this critical time to bring about a transformation in the European game to give the sport that we love the foundations to make it sustainable in the future by considerably increasing the solidarity payments and giving fans and amateur players a dream and offering games of the highest quality that will feed their passion for football”.
Manchester United co-owner and vice president of the Super League, Joel Glazer, said:
“By bringing together the best clubs and players from across the world to play against each other for a whole season, the Super League will represent a new chapter for European football, whilst ensuring a competition and facilities of the highest quality and greater financial support across the football pyramid in general”.
While the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and other top clubs have not yet committed to the competition, the move could destroy UEFA Champions League football as we know it.
The format of the European Super League is as follows:
15 founding members (Barcelona, Real Madrid and the other founding clubs will be joined by 3 other members) will be joined by 5 additional teams who will qualify based on their performances in their respective leagues.
The Super League wants to play its matches midweek, starting as early as August. However, they want to continue playing in their domestic leagues, even though UEFA and the professional leagues have taken a strong stand against it. Full details of the format are available at - TheSuperLeague.com
With the best players in the world and the best clubs in the world like Barcelona and Real Madrid breaking away to join the European Super League, many pundits and fans have criticized the move.
