Twitter erupts as Barcelona, Real Madrid and top European clubs announce formation of European Super League

Football, as we know it, will never be the same again after top clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid announced that they will be a part of the breakaway European Super League.

The move sent ripples across the footballing world as some of the top European clubs in the world committed to the formation of the European Super League. The 12 founding members are:

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the new president of the European Super League. In an official statement released by Real Madrid, Perez said:

“We’re going to help football at all levels and position it in its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with over 4 billion followers and, as big clubs, our duty is to satisfy the fans’ demands”.

Supporting the above statements, Andrea Agnelli, who is the vice president of the European Super League and the president of Juventus, stated:

“Our 12 founder members represent thousands of million of fans across the world. We’ve come together at this critical time to bring about a transformation in the European game to give the sport that we love the foundations to make it sustainable in the future by considerably increasing the solidarity payments and giving fans and amateur players a dream and offering games of the highest quality that will feed their passion for football”.

Manchester United co-owner and vice president of the Super League, Joel Glazer, said:

“By bringing together the best clubs and players from across the world to play against each other for a whole season, the Super League will represent a new chapter for European football, whilst ensuring a competition and facilities of the highest quality and greater financial support across the football pyramid in general”.

While the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and other top clubs have not yet committed to the competition, the move could destroy UEFA Champions League football as we know it.

The format of the European Super League is as follows:

15 founding members (Barcelona, Real Madrid and the other founding clubs will be joined by 3 other members) will be joined by 5 additional teams who will qualify based on their performances in their respective leagues.

The Super League wants to play its matches midweek, starting as early as August. However, they want to continue playing in their domestic leagues, even though UEFA and the professional leagues have taken a strong stand against it. Full details of the format are available at - TheSuperLeague.com

With the best players in the world and the best clubs in the world like Barcelona and Real Madrid breaking away to join the European Super League, many pundits and fans have criticized the move.

Best tweets as Barcelona, Real Madrid and top European clubs announce the formation of the European Super League

🚨 Official statement.



12 football clubs today jointly announced an agreement competition, the Super League.



AC Milan, Arsenal , Atlético, Chelsea, Barcelona, Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham have all joined. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

🚨 Official statement.



"Three more clubs are expected to join as Founding Clubs before the inaugural season, which is expected to start as soon as possible.



In the future, the Founding Clubs look forward to consulting with UEFA and FIFA in order to work together". #SuperLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

Can't wait to hear our new anthem. pic.twitter.com/Y1Zdxlkj5H — Razorlight 🇳🇬 ❁ (@Razorlight123) April 18, 2021

#SuperLeague official statement 🚨



Chairman: Florentino Perez (Real Madrid)

Vice-chairman: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus)

Vice-chairman: Joel Glazer (Man United)



Also: Andrea Agnelli is set to resign as president of ECA. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

BREAKING: Statement confirming that Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Spurs, Arsenal & Chelsea - along with AC Milan, Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, & Real Madrid have agreed to establish a new European ‘Super League’, with 3 more clubs expected to join pic.twitter.com/33xrmIWrrp — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 18, 2021

The format would see the 15 ‘Founding Clubs’ guaranteed participation, with a further 5 teams qualifying annually “based on achievements in prior season”, & all continuing to compete in their respective national leagues.

(Prem League has said it would refuse to allow this) — Dan Roan (@danroan) April 18, 2021

FIFA official statement 🚨



"FIFA can only express its DISAPPROVAL to a 'closed European breakaway league' outside of the international football structures and not respecting the aforementioned principles".



So, UEFA and FIFA are both *against* the #SuperLeague. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

After the #SuperLeague statement, this is the UEFA position: "Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level". 🚨 #UEFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

Now very clear that 12 Euro Super League 'founders' will try to use promise of €10bn solidarity over 23 years as sell to govts, EU, domestic leagues. Sad to report that clubs, according to sources, are 'committed' to breakaway — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) April 18, 2021

This European Super League has got a real NFL vibe about it, with two large groups of teams eventually coming together for knockout rounds and having no relegation element to it. It's going to be utter carnage in the weeks ahead as consequences, legal threats and plans abound. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 18, 2021

Super League burns because after one of the hardest seasons ever, when we were all told it was about community and entertaining those who needed an outlet, a bunch of boring suited men have turned around and gone "No it's about money." — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 19, 2021

"I'm a Manchester United fan... but I'm disgusted."



Former Man Utd footballer Gary Neville condemned the teams involved in plans for a European super league breakaway, including Manchester United and Liverpool FC.



Read more: https://t.co/0EBHIqRMwS pic.twitter.com/ZGCa4wQ9Yy — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 18, 2021

🗣 "If they get the agreement from the English big clubs, it will happen."



Arsene Wenger speaking about the European Super League in October last year



pic.twitter.com/1JVuhOfXrQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 18, 2021

"This is, for me, a war on football."



"It's a disgrace, it's embarrassing, and it goes against everything that football is about."



Some strong feelings about the European Super League from our panel.



🗣 @rioferdy5, @RobbieSavage8 , @FrannyBenali pic.twitter.com/M2juOCmNNz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2021

Jürgen Klopp in 2019: "I hope this Super League will never happen... Why should we create a system where Liverpool faces Real Madrid for 10 straight years?



"Who wants to see that every year?” https://t.co/xVXP9H3HZP — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 18, 2021

Shoutout to France and Germany for having absolutely none of this nonsense



The “Super” league won’t have the 2 best teams in Europe from last year (Bayern and PSG)



But will have Arsenal who’d be in the bottom half of the Prem if they hadn’t played extra games 🤣😂 — Andy Castell (@AJ3) April 18, 2021

There's a lot to dislike in the Super League statement - but just dangling that women's equivalent in (without any details or elucidation) - sums up the lack of imagination of the pale stale men behind all this. — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 18, 2021

No surprise that the German clubs didn’t go for this Super League nonsense. Fan-owned. They respect their supporters.



But surprise of the day goes to PSG for not committing to it either. Bravo! Didn’t see that coming. 👏🏻 — Spencer (@SpencerOwen) April 18, 2021

What would a European Super League mean for football?



🗣 "It just shows that the owners of the big six clubs do not care about the supporters. They don't care about the tradition, the history, or the passion of the fans and the clubs."



In full ⤵️ #bbcfootball — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 18, 2021

#SuperLeague founder clubs are gonna receive €3.5 billion for their 'infrastructure investment plans and to offset the impact of the COVID pandemic’.



Nothing done/announced yet about FC Bayern, RB Leipzig and Porto joining the SuperLeague too - it will be decided ‘soon’. 🔴🇪🇺 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Mexico and USA seeing each other in the 2022 FIFA world cup final. #SuperLeague

pic.twitter.com/bixYM6rt03 — Jay🐓 (@sabahfan) April 19, 2021

UEFA Champions League 2024 final | Barnsley vs Alcorcon highlights #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/0ck6ISI7RL — Riley Freeman 🇸🇳 (@abadiadoux) April 19, 2021

When arsenal lose 20 games in a row but we’re a founding club so can’t get relegated #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/Ld8OjGQEKC — Jon (@ImJonDon) April 19, 2021

Mbappe accepting his champions league trophy after beating west ham #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/S2S5cnPRC5 — 👾 (@playboisasuke) April 19, 2021

So...



Gianni Infantino is against the idea of a European Super League, but is repeatedly pushing for the formation of an African #SuperLeague.



Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/HOIbHD3U0a — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 19, 2021

Papa Perez convincing top clubs to join the super league #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/wCZ3KTYpMD — G (@gldkps) April 19, 2021

Neymar after scoring 3 past West Ham to win the UEFA champions league. 😭😭😭#SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/t6HQnH1iEe — 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔯 𝔭𝔩𝔞𝔶𝔢𝔯 (@timothy_kls) April 19, 2021

The champions league anathem will always have a special place in my heart 💔#SuperLeaguepic.twitter.com/sKF7PkUtTj — حوّيص🚶‍♂️ (@7awee9) April 19, 2021

Important to note that the American owners of the English clubs in the #SuperLeague come from a nation where the top 4 sports leagues don’t have promotion/relegation.



And the owners make a fortune from TV deals with little or no threat of losing it. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 19, 2021

UEFA, the English Football Association, the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), LaLiga, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have today released a statement.



Read it in full here: 👇 — UEFA (@UEFA) April 18, 2021

