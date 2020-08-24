Just when it seemed like the ongoing Chinese Super League season couldn't get any worse for Dalian Pro, a fixture against Guangzhou Evergrande stands in their way.

The only team remaining in Group A without a win, Dalian Pro, are set to face-off against the title holders on August 25 at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium.

Dalian Pro have drawn two and lost the rest of their matches in the league thus far, with no escape route appearing visible for them at present. They have shipped 12 goals in just six matches, and each of their losses have come by a one-goal margin.

Whether it is a matter of mentality or luck remains delusional, but Dalian Pro will know they have to start collecting points by any means if they are to remain in the top-flight.

Guangzhou Evergrande, meanwhile, have endured the exact opposite run. They have won all but one, tallying 15 points and sitting pretty at the top of the table. The pacesetters are ruthless on their travels, and have won seven of their last eight matches against Dalian Pro in all competitions.

On that note, we break down all you need to know ahead of Guangzhou Evergrande's fixture against Dalian Pro.

Also read: Guangzhou R&F vs Shandong Luneng prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou Evergrande: Head-to-head

Advertisement

Dalian Pro wins: 1

Guangzhou Evergrande wins: 8

Draws: 1

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou Evergrande: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Dalian Pro: W-W-L-W-W

Guangzhou Evergrande: L-L-D-L-D

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou Evergrande: Team News

Emmanuel Boateng could return for Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

The bottom-dwellers are without a couple of players, but the expected return of Emmanuel Boateng will infuse some confidence. Huanhuan Shan and Lin Liangming are expected to sit out due to injuries.

Injuries: Lin Liangming, Huanhuan Shan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Guangzhou Evergrande defender Zhang Linpeng is suspended for this match

Guangzhou Evergrande

Having received his marching orders in Guangzhou Evergrande's previous outing, Zhang Linpeng is suspended for this one. Luo Guofo and Liao Lisheng are set to miss out once, while Huang Bowen is a fitness doubt. This means the leaders will field a very different XI to the one they usually operate with, although we expect them to retain their 4-1-4-1 setup.

Injured: Luo Guofo, Liao Lisheng

Doubtful: Huang Bowen

Suspended: Zhang Linpeng

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou Evergrande: Probable XI

Dalian Pro predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhang Chong; Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai; Marek Hamsik, Wu Wei; He Yupeng, Sam Larsson, Sun Guowen; Salomon Rondon

Guangzhou Evergrande predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Liu Dianzuo; Mei Fang, Jiang Guangtai, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Talisca, Xu Xin, Paulinho, Yang Liyu; Ai Kesen

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou Evergrande: Match Prediction

It is expected to be one of the most one-sided matches in the match day. Guangzhou Evergrande have sealed the fate of other teams by half-time on five out of their six games so far, and it should not be any different here. They will dispatch Dalian Pro, inflicting a fifth loss on them.

Predicted score: Dalian Pro 0-4 Guangzhou Evergrande