Two in-form sides in Group A — Guangzhou R&F and Shandong Luneng — are set to lock horns against each other on August 25 at the Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base.

Guangzhou R&F are a side that many disregarded at the start. And after a poor showing in the initial stages, they are finally starting to gather wins and move up the ladder.

They remain the worst defensive unit in the group, but a couple of wins on the trot have resurrected Guangzhou R&F's season. Three goals inside the first-half against Shanghai Shenhua last time out spoke volumes of their confidence and aggressive style of play.

As for Shandong Luneng, a hat-trick of wins lately has seen them rise to second in the table. Should they win tomorrow, they would move one point ahead of champions Guangzhou Evergrande.

Both form and records are on their side, as Luneng have won their last four matches against Guangzhou R&F in all competitions.

On that note, we bring you everything you need to know ahead of Shandong Luneng's Chinese Super League game against Guangzhou R&F.

Guangzhou R&F v Shandong Luneng: Head-to-head

Guangzhou R&F wins: 3

Shandong Luneng wins: 22

Draws: 5

Guangzhou R&F v Shandong Luneng: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Guangzhou R&F: W-W-L-D-L

Shandong Luneng: W-W-W-L-D

Guangzhou R&F v Shandong Luneng: Team News

Moussa Dembele will provide cover to the Guangzhou R&F back line

Guangzhou R&F

Guangzhou R&F will perhaps give some more game time to sharpshooter Dia Saba, meaning Renatinho becomes an option from the bench.

They have also been struck by a couple of injury blows, with Chen Zhechao and Li Songyi sidelined.

Injuries: Chen Zhechao, Li Songyi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shandong Luneng boss Li Xiaopeng confirmed that Graziano Pelle will not start the game

Shandong Luneng

Li Xiaopeng announced that both Graziano Pelle and Tamas Kadar won't start this match, which leaves them short of quality.

Elsewhere, the hosts are also without Roger Guedes, while Dai Lin faces a race against time to reach full fitness.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dai Lin

Suspended: None

Not Available: Roger Guedes

Guangzhou R&F v Shandong Luneng: Probable XI

Guangzhou R&F predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Tang Miao, Dusko Tosic, Yi Teng, Zeng Chao; Moussa Dembele, Chun Lok Than, Zhang Gong; Ye Chugui, Eran Zahavi, Dia Saba

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rongze Han; Liu Yang, Zheng Zheng, Liu Junshuai, Zhang Chi; Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini; Wu Xinghan, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao; Guo Tianyu

Guangzhou R&F v Shandong Luneng: Match Prediction

Both sides will fancy this game due to the rich form they are in, but Shandong Luneng's organisation and firepower on the team sheet makes them favourites here.

Marouane Fellaini's rich vein of form could also prove to be the difference, as the former Everton man is set to influence the game heavily on both ends.

Predicted score: Guangzhou R&F 1-2 Shandong Luneng

