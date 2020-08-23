Jiangsu Suning vs Shenzhen FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Dalian Pro Soccer Academy Base will play host to a crucial Group A match between Jiangsu Suning and Shenzhen FC, on August 24.

We are well and truly into the new Chinese Super League season, with teams set to feature in their seventh respective games this week.

Jiangsu Suning have been one of the surprise packages of the season, especially with their ferocious start that included three wins and a draw. However, their bright beginnings have been derailed by a couple of losses on the trot.

They now sit in third, five points off champions Guangzhou Evergrande at the summit. A win here would bring them right back into the mix, but another slip-up could seriously dent their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen FC rescued their campaign with a much-needed win last time out against basement club Dalian Pro, after a run of four straight losses. There's still a lot of work to be done from their perspective, but a win here would bring them just one point adrift of Jiangsu Suning.

Not much in recent history separates these two teams either, which makes for an enthralling battle.

Without further delay, we look at everything you need to know ahead of Jiangsu Suning's match-up against Shenzhen FC.

Jiangsu Suning v Shenzhen FC: Head-to-head

Jiangsu Suning wins: 3

Advertisement

Shenzhen FC wins: 2

Draws: 3

Jiangsu Suning v Shenzhen FC: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Jiangsu Suning: L-L-W-W-D

Shenzhen FC: W-L-L-L-L

Jiangsu Suning v Shenzhen FC: Team News

Eder is set to lead the lines for Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning

Jiangsu Suning have been struck by a host of injuries early on this season, with the likes of Xie Pengfie, Yang Xiotian and Gao Tianyi sidelined. Following Eder's fine display, he could start alongside Alex Teixeira in the front two.

Injuries: Xie Pengfie, Yang Xiotian, Gao Tianyi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shenzhen FC boss Roberto Donadini has a fully fit squad at his disposal

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen FC head into this fixture with a fully fit squad. There are questions over the availability of Blerim Dzemaili, but otherwise, the visitors are expected to field their strongest XI.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Blerim Dzemaili

Jiangsu Suning v Shenzhen FC: Probable XI

Jiangsu Suning predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao; Abdugheni, Miranda, Li Ang, Zhang Cheng; Ji Xiang, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Tian Yinong; Eder, Alex Teixeira

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, Thievy Guivane Bifouma, Harold Preciado

Jiangsu Suning v Shenzhen FC: Match Prediction

Shenzhen FC can make matters difficult for Jiangsu Suning with their counter-attacking abilities. Jiangsu head into this game with far more pressure than their opponents, which could backfire on them. Shenzhen could cause Jiangsu Suning some problems

Predicted score: Jiangsu Suning 2-2 Shenzhen FC

Also read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2019-20