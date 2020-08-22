The curtains are finally set to close on what has been a memorable European footballing season with a grand UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Above are two heavyweights in devastating form, two teams that have crushed their opponents and come out on top in the most arduous circumstances. However, all these moments of brilliance are cancelled out at this stage, where nothing but the prize matters.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich know they would be writing scripts in football history if they emerge victorious, which leaves little or no margin for error on such an occasion.

PSG head into their first-ever final after a host of high-profile failures in previous seasons. They've always had the firepower on paper, but this group marshalled by Thomas Tuchel has displayed nerves of steel and a winning mentality.

Robert Lewandowski has played 46 games this season. He's only failed to score in eight of them. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/08N8KxONfE — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 20, 2020

Bayern Munich, on the contrary, have won 27 of their last 28 matches in all competitions. They haven't looked back since Hansi Flick's arrival at the helm, sealing the domestic double in the process as well.

The Bavarians look unbeatable more often than not, but with PSG owning the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, the game is set up wonderfully for a feisty battle.

On that note, we bring you all you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated Champions League final between PSG and Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich: Head-to-head

PSG wins: 5

Bayern Munich wins: 3

Draws: 0

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

PSG: W-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich: Team News

Keylor Navas remains doubtful for the UCL final against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG currently have far more injury concerns than their opponents, with the fitness of Keylor Navas a huge concern. Marco Verratti featured in the last few minutes of the semifinal against RB Leipzig, and may straightaway return to the starting XI for this one.

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Layvin Kurzawa are most likely to remain on the bench if named in the match-day squad.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Idrissa Gana Gueye, Layvin Kurzawa, Keylor Navas

Suspensions: None

Jerome Boateng is unlikely to start in the all-important final

Bayern Munich

The German champions have most of their star players, although Jerome Boateng is expected to miss out after he was hauled off at half-time in the semifinal. Niklas Sule should replace him at the heart of defence. Apart from this, Bayern Munich have a fully-fit squad.

The return of Benjamin Pavard gives Flick a different option as Joshua Kimmich would then shift to the midfield two if the former plays at right-back, but it'll be interesting to see if the manager tinkers his winning combination.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Jerome Boateng

Suspensions: None

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich: Probable XI

Will Neymar, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers at present, rise up on the big stage?

Paris Saint-Germain predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Thilo Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Marco Verratti, Marquinhos, Ander Herrera; Angel di Maria, Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe

In the midst of speculation, Thiago Alcantara could be playing his final game for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich: Match Prediction

As the end result is all that will be remembered for centuries, it's hard to predict who will edge it out in this star-studded affair. There's a lot to look forward to with regard to both sides' attacking armouries, but the team that defends better will prevail.

Expect goals in this one, with PSG giving it all but Bayern Munich proving more prolific and outscoring the French powerhouse.

Predicted score: PSG 2-3 Bayern Munich

