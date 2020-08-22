Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The stage is set. Paris Saint Germain take on 5-time champions Bayern Munich on Sunday evening at the Estadio da Luz. The French outlet are hoping to win their first-ever Champions League title, although they will start the game as slight underdogs. Both clubs have plenty of firepower up top, and they are at their best when controlling possession and taking the game to the opposition.

Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are blessed with world-class talent in most areas of the pitch, and it will surely be an evening to remember for football fans around the globe. Especially for fans who love end-to-end football, it doesn't get any better than this match-up. Some generational forwards will take the field come Sunday, not to mention the classy midfielders both teams can boast of.

Let's take a look at 5 players who deserve your special attention.

#5 Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich

Gnabry has been in red-hot form in Portugal

The Bayern Munich winger is in sensational form heading into the all-important game. He scored a brace in the semi-final against Olympique Lyonnais, and the first of the two was one to remember. He collected the ball on the right wing, and effortlessly glided past 3, 4 challenges before pinging the ball into the top left, out of the reach of the goalkeeper's outstretched arms.

Serge Gnabry has been voted Champions League player of the week. pic.twitter.com/c3Z6cstYJn — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 21, 2020

Gnabry is the definition of a complete winger. Defenders don't know what will hit them. He is strong and extremely quick, so he can take on players with ease. He is a very underrated finisher and one of Bayern Munich's most handy scorers. To go with the aforementioned, he is also a very solid passer and can find a teammate when he decides to act as the creator.

Keep an eye out on him, because the 25-year-old takes very little time to impact the game. The PSG fullbacks will need to be on high alert to stop him from being as influential as he so often is.

#4 Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain

PSG have a star wing-duo in di Maria and Neymar

Just like Bayern Munich have Gnabry, PSG have a wizard on the wings themselves in the form of Angel Di Maria. Similar to his German counterpart, Di Maria led his team in the semi-final with a clutch performance that was too hot for RB Leipzig to deal with. His influence was far superior than just the one goal he scored, and he was a key figure in all the good things PSG did in the semi-final.

Rio Ferdinand: "The way this Bayern team set up, pressing high to win the ball, they leave themselves wide open at the back. If Mbappé, Neymar and Di Maria get the chances Lyon got tonight, Bayern will be down 3-0 before they can say boo." [BT Sport] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 20, 2020

Angel Di Maria's experience in this competition speaks for itself, having already received a man of the match in the 2014 final with Real Madrid. The 32-year-old has delivered some of the best performances by anyone in PSG colours in the Champions League, and the Parisians will need yet another if they are to complete their project of winning football's most prestigious trophy against this impressive Bayern Munich side.

