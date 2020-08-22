Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan | 5 Hits and Flops | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Sevilla have done it again. On yet another thrilling night in Germany, the Andalusians fought against the odds to win the UEFA Europa League for a record 6th time. Julen Lopetegui won his first trophy as a manager thanks to the bite that the Sevillans showed to fight back and plough out a victory.

It was Inter Milan who took the lead after Romelu Lukaku was cynically brought down in the box by Diego Carlos after he chased a long ball down and stormed into the area. Lukaku converted the penalty to give Inter the lead before Luuk De Jong levelled it up in the 12th minute off a Jesus Navas cross.

Sevilla would then go ahead with De Jong once again finding the net; this time heading the ball home from a set-piece. Godin restored parity on the other end with a header.

However, it was all Sevilla in the second half save for a couple of Inter chances that were aggressively blocked. All the hard work Sevilla put in paid off when Diego Carlos' overhead kick was deflected home by Romelu Lukaku in the 74th minute.

Qarabag ✅

APOEL ✅

Dudelange ✅

CFR Cluj ✅

Roma ✅

Wolves ✅

Manchester United ✅

Inter ✅



11 months after starting their 2019-20 Europa League campaign, Sevilla are #UEL champions once more 🏆#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/uggPJEfLte — Goal (@goal) August 21, 2020

Let's take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit- Sergio Reguilon (Sevilla)

Sergio Reguilon

The Real Madrid loanee was as reliable as he's been throughout this season. Reguilon was relentlessly shuttling up and down the left flank, pressing high and winning the ball back in key areas for his side.

The 23-year-old showed once again why he is one of the best young left-backs in the world, dispensing his defensive and offensive duties with aplomb. Reguilon was excellent at cutting passing lanes and was always available to motor forward and cause problems to the Inter Milan defence.

His pace often troubled the likes of Diego Godin and after the Europa League final, his market value is sure to rise.

#4 Flop- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez had a forgettable outig

Lautaro Martinez was almost a ghost today. He was nowhere to be seen. There was a move where Lukaku had broken into the final third ahead of the Sevilla attackers but had to turn around and wait several seconds for support to arrive.

Martinez did nothing to justify his reported €50 million price tag and the Argentine had a night to forget. The 22-year-old has showed that he still has a long way to go and just couldn't come up with the goods in a tightly contested affair against the tenaciousness Sevillans.

Lautaro Martinez’s Europa League final stats against Sevilla:



• 5.8 rating

• 0 goals

• 0 shots

• 0 assists

• only 6 accurate passes

• 66% passing accuracy

• 0 shots

• 8/12 duels lost

• 0/4 successful dribbles

• 0/1 successful tackles

• 1 foul



I prefer not to speak 🤐 pic.twitter.com/MyEIm20JKX — Mica (@Michxel32) August 21, 2020