As the Chinese Super League gathers pace with each passing fixture, the spotlight turns to the bottom of Group A tomorrow at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

Guangzhou R&F, who have stuttered and failed to get going by any means, are set to rub shoulders with an out-of-sorts Dalian Pro. Like their opponents, Dalian Pro are yet to register a victory this season.

It is expected to be a crucial match-up for both teams' respective goals. Guangzhou R&F have struggled massively this term, having scored just once in four games and conceding 11 goals at the same time.

At this point in time, it looks like there is no way back for them, as a cloud of uncertainty hovers above their fortunes.

Their opponents have succumbed to a couple of defeats and as many draws. Dalian Pro sit just one place above Guanghzou R&F, owing to the extra draw.

One could say this is Dalian Pro's best chance to kick-start what has been an abysmal campaign, and they'll certainly be boosted by their record versus the basement-dwellers. Dalian Pro are unbeaten in their last six home matches against Guangzhou R&F in all competitions.

And on that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of Dalian Pro's home fixture against Guangzhou R&F.

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou R&F: Head-to-head

Dalian Pro wins: 5

Guangzhou R&F wins: 3

Draws: 4

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou R&F: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Dalian Pro: D-L-D-L-D

Guangzhou R&F: L-D-L-L-D

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou R&F: Team News

Emmanuel Boateng's fitness is a huge concern for Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

Emmanuel Boateng's absence continues to sting Dalian Pro, as the former Levante forward remains sidelined due to injury for this game. His inclusion in the matchday squad is doubtful. But even if he manages to make it, he will not play a part in the match from the get-go.

Meanwhile, Lin Liangming and Huanhuan Shan are missing from the squad due to injuries.

Injuries: Lin Liangming, Huanhuan Shan

Doubtful: Emmanuel Boateng

Suspensions: None

It'll be interesting to see if Moussa Dembele has any part to play for Guangzhou R&F

Guangzhou R&F

Guangzhou R&F have no missing players, injuries or suspensions. All eyes will be on former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Dembele. His ability to drive through the centre, hold the ball, and outmuscle the opponents could be the missing piece in the puzzle for Guangzhou.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou R&F: Probable XI

Dalian Pro predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhang Chong; Tong Lei, Dong Yanfeng, Marcus Danielson, Li Shuai; Marek Hamsik, Wu Wei; He Yupeng, Sam Larsson, Sun Guowen; Salomon Rondon

Guangzhou R&F predicted XI (4-3-3): Han Jiaqi; Tang Miao, Li Songyi, Yi Teng, Chen Zhechao; Moussa Dembele, Chun Lok Than, Zhang Gong; Chang Feiya, Eran Zahavi, Renatinho.

Dalian Pro v Guangzhou R&F: Match Prediction

Dalian Pro may not have the ball as much as they'd like against a three-man midfield, but could hurt Guangzhou on the break. They have the quality to score goals and should they defend in numbers and lock spaces on either flank, they'll see it out.

Guangzhou R&F's season could just get worse from here.

Predicted score: Dalian Pro 2-0 Guangzhou R&F

