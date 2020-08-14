The Chinese Super League is back in action tomorrow as an in-form Shandong Luneng side hosts Shenzhen FC at the Jinan Olympic Sports Centre Stadium. Shandong Luneng goes into this fixture with the upper hand owing to its excellent showing last week.

Shenzhen FC has struggled since its fantastic victory on the opening day of the Chinese Super League season and has endured three morale-sapping defeats tomorrow. The away side has hired Jordi Cruyff as its new manager and has a massive hill to climb if it has to return to winning ways this week.

Shandong Luneng pulled off a massive upset against Chinese Super League giants Guangzhou Evergrande earlier this week and defeated the reigning champions by a 1-0 margin. The home side will be looking to replicate its excellent performance against Shenzhen FC tomorrow.

Hoje o #tbt é do meu primeiro gol com a camisa do #ShandongLuneng ⚽ pic.twitter.com/K6zQeqcUiR — Moises Lima (@MoisesLima10) August 13, 2020

Shandong Luneng vs Shenzhen FC Head-to-Head

Shandong Luneng has a nearly flawless record against Shenzhen FC in the Chinese Super League. The Jinan-based outfit has won five out of a total of seven fixtures against Shenzhen and is yet to lose a single game.

Shandong Luneng thrashed Shenzhen FC by a resounding 3-0 margin in this corresponding fixture last season. Graziano Pelle and Marouane Fellaini were on target on the day and will try to repeat the feat against the away side tomorrow.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-L-W

Shenzhen FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-L-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Shandong Luneng vs Shenzhen FC Team News

Shandong Luneng has a formidable squad

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng has a powerful and fully-fit squad at its disposal and will take an offensive approach against Shenzhen FC. Star winger Roger Guedes is not available for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Rogert Guedes

Shenzhen needs to be at its best tomorrow

Shenzhen FC

Shenzhen will be unable to avail the services of midfielder Blerim Dzemaili in this crucial fixture. Zhang Yuan received a red card earlier in the week and is suspended against Shandong Luneng.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zhang Yuan

Not Available: Blerim Dzemaili

Shandong Luneng vs Shenzhen FC Predicted XI

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rongze Han; Liu Yang, Zheng Zheng, Moise Lima, Zhang Chi; Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini; Wu Xinghan, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao; Graziano Pelle

Jordi Cruyff is the new manager of Chinese side Shenzhen FChttps://t.co/sapCQ58UJE — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 14, 2020

Shenzhen FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guo Wei; Jiang Zhipeng, Wei Qiao, Zhang Yuan, Xu Yang; Ole Selnaes, Dai Wai Tsun, Li Yuanyi; Gao Lin, John Mary, Harold Preciado

Shandong Luneng vs Shenzhen FC Prediction

Shandong Luneng holds all the cards going into this fixture and will hope to build on its excellent victory against Guangzhou Evergrande last week. With Graziano Pelle leading the line, the home side has a potent attacking combination and cause several problems in the final third.

Shenzhen's defensive lines did not impress against Henan Jianye and the likes of Zhang Yuan and Wei Qiao will have to bring their best selves to the pitch. John Mary and Harold Preciado can be potent attacking threats on their day and will hope to cause an upset.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 3-1 Shenzhen FC

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time