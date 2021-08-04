Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Port prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Chinese Super League when they visit the Dalian Sports Center Stadium to take on Dalian Pro.

The hosts claimed an impressive 3-1 win away to fellow strugglers Tianjin Jinmen Tiger and will aim to carry on with that momentum in this game.

Dalian Pro picked up their first win in five games on Tuesday when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

In an action-packed contest at the Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium, Dalian Pro raced to a three-goal lead before Magno Cruz grabbed a 92nd-minute consolation for the hosts.

Prior to that, the Blue Hawks picked up one point from their last five games as they suffered defeat on four occasions.

The result saw Jose Gonzalez’s men rise from the bottom of the table as they leapfrogged Tianjin Jinmen Tigers and Wuhan FC to move into 14th place in the Super League table.

Shanghai Port, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 defeat against Changchun Yatai last time out.

Despite falling behind through Ivan Leko’s 54th-minute opener, Brazilian forward Junior Negao scored a brace in a late six-minute spell to turn the game around and hand Changchun Yatai all three points.

Prior to the defeat, Shanghai Port were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and two draws since their defeat to Kaya-Iloilo in their AFC Champions League qualifiers tie.

With 19 points from 10 outings, the Red Eagles are currently fourth on the log, just above fifth-placed Changchun Yatai on goal difference.

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Port Head-To-Head

Shanghai Port head into the game as the superior side in this fixture, claiming five wins from their last 11 meetings.

The hosts have picked up three victories, while three games have ended in draws.

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-D-L-L-W

Shanghai Port Form Guide: D-W-D-W-L

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Port Team News

Dalian Pro

Brazilian defender Jailson Siqueira and Swedish forward Sam Larsson remain unavailable for the hosts. There are no suspended players in the Dalian Pro squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Sam Larsson

Shanghai Port

Croatian defender Ante Majstorovic will miss the game due to a long-term cruciate ligament injury. There are no suspension concerns for Shanghai Port.

Injured: Ante Majstorovic

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Port Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang; Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Wang Yaopeng; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Port Prediction

Following Tuesday’s victory, Dalian Pro will be high in confidence and we expect them to take the game to the visitors. However, Shanghai Port have been dominant in this fixture and have won each of their last three encounters.

We predict Shanghai Port will claim a comfortable win and send the hosts crashing back down to earth.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 0-2 Shanghai Port Prediction

Edited by Peter P