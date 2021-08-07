Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Dalian Pro and Shanghai Shenhua will be looking to avoid a second consecutive defeat when they square off at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium on Monday.

The hosts suffered a hefty 5-0 defeat at the hands of Shanghai Port last time out, while the visitors were beaten 2-1 by Changchun Yatai.

Dalian Pro ended their five-game winless streak on Tuesday when they secured an impressive 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

However, they failed to build on that performance and quickly came down to earth as they suffered a 5-0 mauling at the hands of Shanghai Port on Friday.

In a one-sided affair, five different players were on target for Shanghai Port as they ran riot at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

Dalian Pro have picked up just two wins all season, while losing eight games and drawing two.

They currently occupy 14th place in the Chinese Super League table, one point above rock-bottom Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

Meanwhile, Shanghai Shenhua failed to return to winning ways on Friday as they were beaten 2-1 by a rampant Changchun Yatai side.

Matej Jonjić gave Shanghai Shenhua a 1-0 lead going into the break, but Brazilian forward Junior Negao struck twice in the final 11 minutes of the game to hand Changchun Yatai an impressive comeback victory.

Shanghai Shenhua have now failed to taste victory in their last four outings, losing twice and picking up two draws.

With 16 points from 11 outings, Kang-Hee Choi’s men are currently ninth in the standings, six points adrift of the AFC Champions League qualification spot.

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-To-Head

With six wins from their last 14 encounters, Shanghai Shenhua head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Dalian Pro have picked up three wins, while four games have ended all square.

Dalian Pro Form Guide: D-L-L-W-L

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Dalian Pro

Jailson Siqueira and Sam Larsson remain unavailable for the hosts. Other than that, head coach Jose Gonzalez has a full house at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jailson Siqueira, Sam Larsson

Shanghai Shenhua

Shanghai Shenhua remain without the services of goalkeeper Zeng Cheng, who last featured back in May due to injuries.

Injured: Zeng Cheng

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Chong Zhang; Pengfei Shan, Jiahui Huang, Wang Yaopeng; Shuai Li, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui, Yupeng He; Qinaglong Tao, Jianbo Zhao, Long Zheng

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma; Jiabao Wen, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Xi Wu, Christian Bassagog, Hanchao Yu, Giovanni Moreno; Lonsana Doumbouya, Adrian Mierzejewski

Dalian Pro vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

While both sides head into the game in poor form, Shanghai Shenhua have been the better side for most of the season. They have been dominant in this fixture and are currently on a five-game unbeaten run against Dalian Pro.

We predict this trend will continue, with Shanghai Shenhua picking up their first win in five games.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 0-2 Shanghai Shenhua

