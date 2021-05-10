Dalian Pro vs Tianjin Tigers prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Dalian Pro and Tianjin Tigers will square off at the Kunshan Sports Center on Tuesday, with three points on the line in Group B of the Chinese Super League.

The hosts suffered a harrowing 2-0 defeat away to Beijing Guoan last week. Xizhe Zhang was the star of the show with a second-half brace in the space of two minutes to power the capital side to victory.

Tianjin Tigers were on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat to Hebei FC on home turf. Hongbo Yin scored the match-winning goal in the 40th minute to give the visitors all three points.

This matchday four fixture will feature a clash between the two bottom sides in the CSL Group B table. Dalian Pro are yet to register their first points this season, while Tianjin Tigers are slightly better off with one point.

In the 48' of the match, both Beijing Guoan and Dalian pro fans (Beijing Guoan fans are no doubt the overwhelming majority on the stand) turned on lights of their cellphones as candles in commemoration of Zhang Enhua, the Dalian Wanda legend who died at the age of 48 last week. pic.twitter.com/1bAFFRZ9QO — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 4, 2021

Dalian Pro vs Tianjin Tigers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 12 occasions in the past and Tianjin Tigers have a superior head-to-head record.

The Tigers have eight wins and two draws to their name, while Dalian Pro were victorious in two previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when first-half goals from Emmanuel Boateng and Liangming Lin helped Dalian Pro to a 2-1 away win.

Dalian Pro have lost all three of their CSL games to date. Tianjin Tigers have one draw and two defeats.

Dalian Pro form guide: L-L-L

Tianjin Tigers form guide: L-D-L

Slaven Bilic gained his 1st win in CSL after 2 losses in a row. Zhang Xizhe made a brace within 2 mins in the second half. Beijing Guoan 2:0 Dalian Pro. A pyrrhic victory: Jonathan Viera was injured and sent to hospital straightaway. pic.twitter.com/bDulvht6mV — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 4, 2021

Dalian Pro vs Tianjin Tigers Team News

Dalian Pro

The hosts have no known injury concerns but defender Tong Lei is suspended due to a double booking he received against Beijing Guoan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Tong Lei

Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC

Manager Yu Genwei has a relatively full squad to choose from and has no known injury concerns.

However, midfielder Cong Zhen is suspended due to the red card he received against Hebei.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Cong Zhen

Dalian Pro vs Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang (GK); Pengfei Shan, Marcus Danielsson, Yanfeng Dong, Huang Jiahui; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Ming'an Cui; Huanhuan Shan, Liangming Lin

Tianjin Tigers Predicted XI (5-4-1): Shangkun Teng (GK); Yuanjie Su, Yue Song, Tamas Kadar, Songyi Li, Yumiao Qian; Tong Zhou, Jules Iloki, Jiarun Gao, Dun Ba; Weijun Xie

Dalian Pro vs Tianjin Tigers Prediction

The two sides have struggled to get going this season. It is difficult to see where the goals will come from when two of the league's most conservative sides trade tackles.

Although one side could nick this one, we expect this to end in a stalemate with both goalkeepers rarely tested.

Prediction: Dalian Pro 0-0 Tianjin Tigers

