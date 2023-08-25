Dallas vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Dallas will welcome Austin to the Toyota Stadium in the MLS Western Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts will play their first game in 20 days as they were last in action in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, where they suffered a defeat on penalties to eventual champions Inter Miami. They are winless in their last three MLS games and were held to a 1-1 draw by the Seattle Sounders last month.

The visitors played their first MLS match of the month last week. They were humbled 6-3 by Western Conference leaders St. Louis City. Sebastián Driussi, Will Bruin, and Emiliano Rigoni scored in the second half for Austin but St. Louis responded each time to hold on to their three-goal lead.

Dallas vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Texan clubs have squared off eight times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the MLS. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with four wins while the visitors have two wins and two games have ended in draws.

Dallas are unbeaten at home against the visitors, recording two wins and drawing one game in three meetings.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have just one win in their last six MLS outings, suffering four defeats in that period. They have failed to score in three games during that period as well.

The visitors have fared slightly better with three wins in their last MLS games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 35-25 in the MLS thus far while the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding 12 goals fewer (28).

Dallas have suffered just three defeats at home in the MLS this season, while the visitors have just three wins in their travels in the MLS.

Dallas vs Austin Prediction

The hosts are coming off a lengthy break which has allowed their injured players to make a proper recovery. With only Tarik Scott unavailable on account of a season-ending injury, head coach Nico Estévez should be able to field a strong starting XI. They are unbeaten at home against their southern rivals.

Los Verdes have suffered defeats in four of their last five games in all competitions. They have done even worse in their travels, with just one win in their last six away games. They have scored just two goals in their three away games at Dallas.

The hosts are playing their first game in 20 days, so they might be a bit rusty. The visitors scored three goals in their first game of the month last week, though it ended in defeat.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 Austin

Dallas vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastián Driussi to score or assist any time - Yes