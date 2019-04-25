Dancing shoes, defensive howlers and de Gea: Twitter in splits as City ease past United in Manchester Derby

City convincingly beat United at Old Trafford

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side made short work of Manchester United, beating them 2-0 at Old Trafford yesterday. After a cagey first half where United stifled City's creative play, Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 54th minute with a drive that saw David de Gea beaten at the near post. The Spanish No.1 was suspect again for the second goal, Leroy Sane running onto a Raheem Sterling pass and smashing the ball past de Gea, again at the near post. United was completely outplayed and Twitter wasted no time in reminding the Red Devils of the same.

Fans were especially merciless when it came to Jesse Lingard, who spurned a glorious opportunity to restore parity when Manchester City was only 1-0 up. After good work down the right wing by Marcus Rashford, Lingard was fed a superb cross which he missed to connect with on the half volley, with an open goal at his mercy. With chances coming few and far between for the Red Devils throughout the game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be furious with the English winger. Paul Pogba yet again had an uninspiring outing, hardly contributing throughout the game and refusing to run back and defend against a Manchester City onslaught.

With this win, Manchester City moved to the top of the table, leading Liverpool by a solitary point. United's top 4 chances are now looking very unlikely, with fans expressing their frustration on Twitter, trolls suggesting that the Red Devils might as well start preparations to take part in next season's UEFA Europa League. Twitter was quick to troll Liverpool fans as well, who were supporting United to overcome title rivals City, in this game. Chelsea fans, on the other hand, were overjoyed with the result, since United are their rivals for the top 4 automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

All Manchester United and Liverpool fans are that boy in the background after seeing that open net miss from dancing wizard lingard.#MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/FLTigsYHj1 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 24, 2019

The Manchester United's back 4 ... pic.twitter.com/h5X7VXdMTg — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) April 24, 2019

Manchester United vs Manchester City: People will speak about the difference in technical ability, but beyond that the basics is what creates a HUGE gulf. Attitude, Desire, Team Ethic and so on. A side made up of mostly individuals versus a TEAM is what we saw tonight #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/KpzU9zVeja — Football Analysis (@obsessfooty) April 25, 2019

Roy Keane: "If you are a top player, you will not want to come to Manchester United. There are better options to win trophies out there now."



Pretty chilling assessment from a true United legend #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fZj9pdWbRN — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) April 24, 2019