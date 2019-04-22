Dani Alves becomes the most successful player in football history with 42nd trophy

Brazilian Dani Alves won a record 42nd trophy on Sunday

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain swept aside AS Monaco 3-1 on Sunday to secure the Ligue 1 title. Thomas Tuchel's men ensured the title with 5 games to spare, and this is the 42nd trophy of Dani Alves' long and illustrious career which puts him ahead of Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan, who held the record so far, dominating his country's league with Ahly SC and Zamalek on the way to amassing 41 honours.

In case you didn't know...

PSG laid to rest the ghosts of their disappointing ouster from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Manchester United by securing the Ligue 1 with a dominant display against Monaco. Kylian Mbappe scored a sensational hat-trick to reach 30 league goals for the Parisians this season, second only to Lionel Messi's 33 league goals, in the race for the European Golden Shoe. In a game where Neymar made his long-awaited return from a broken foot, PSG were utterly dominant, dispatching Monaco with ease and winning the title, thereby making Alves the most decorated footballer ever.

The heart of the matter

Alves started his career in 2001 with Brazilian outfit Bahia, winning the Copa do Nordeste two times, along with the state Campeonato Baiano championship. He then moved to La Liga outfit Sevilla but had to endure three trophyless seasons there before thier 2006 UEFA Cup triumph. They defender won the UEFA Cup next season as well, along with the UEFA Super Cup. Winning the 2007 Copa del Rey highlighted Alves' potential and Barcelona came knocking for the pacy right wing-back.

2007 was a special year for Alves at international level as Brazil won the Copa America. He moved to the Camp Nou in 2008 where a literal barrage of trophies ensued. He also won the FIFA Confederations Cup twice with Brazil, in 2009 and 2013.

At Barcelona he won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey, four Supercopa de Espana, three Champions League, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup. He then moved to Juventus in 206 and helped them to the Serie A and the Coppa Italia before moving to PSG the following season. He has so far won five trophies with the French giants - 2 Ligue 1 titles, one Trophee des Champions, one Coupe de la Lige and one Coupe de France.

What's next?

PSG will come up against Rennes in the French Cup final on Saturday as they look to complete a domestic double.