Dani Alves, Jordi Alba: Ranking 5 full-backs with most assists in the 21st century

Football has always been a team sport. In order for a team to succeed on the pitch, every member has a role to play.

The goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards all have the same goal in mind: to win the game. However, some team members, like the full-backs, also have to perform dual roles. Full-backs are expected to perform at both ends of the pitch, supporting the attack and providing defensive cover.

Managers have recently learned to weaponize their full-backs to be dangerous in attack and help their teams create goals. Players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Achraf Hakimi and Joao Cancelo come to mind in this regard. However, before these players came around, there were a number of pioneering full-backs in football.

Without further ado, here is a list of five full-backs with the most assists in the 21st century.

#5 Philipp Lahm (94 assists)

Philipp Lahm spent most of his senior playing career with Bayern Munich

Philipp Lahm is one of the best right-sided defenders in the history of football. He enjoyed a successful football career that spanned a dozen years.

Except for one year, Lahm spent his entire senior career at his boyhood club Bayern Munich. He won many trophies during his time with the Bundesliga giants, including the historic treble in 2013. The defender also captained the German national team to the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

Lahm🐐 @MareliusLacroix "Lahm is perhaps the most intelligent player I have ever trained in my career. He is at another level." - Pep Guardiola "Lahm is perhaps the most intelligent player I have ever trained in my career. He is at another level." - Pep Guardiola https://t.co/NaN2hCVB2H

Lahm contributed 94 total assists in his professional career for Bayern Munich and Germany. 77 of those assists came for the Bavarians between 2005 and 2017, while 17 came for Die Mannschaft.

#4 Jordi Alba (112 assists)

Jordi Alba is one of the best left-backs in the world right now

Jordi Alba first came to prominence in 2012, when he helped the Spanish national team claim the European Championship title. The left-back has enjoyed a trophy-laden career since then, establishing himself as one of the world's best in his position.

Alba has spent his entire senior career in Spain, with his spell at FC Barcelona being the most notable of his career. Having played alongside some of the best attackers in the world at Camp Nou, the defender soon adapted to playing an attacking role.

Alba built a good chemistry with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona. He supplied the Argentine ace with a load of goals through pinpoint passes and crosses.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WHAT A GOAL BY JORDI ALBA!!! WHAT A GOAL BY JORDI ALBA!!! https://t.co/T7vvB8WdHE

Alba has recorded 112 assists in his career up to this point, making him a weapon high up the pitch. He recorded 95 of those assists at club level, with 17 more coming for his national team.

