Dani Ceballos set to join Arsenal, Neymar to join Barcelona on 2 conditions and more: Transfer Roundup, 16 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.97K // 16 Jul 2019, 20:32 IST

Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. could very well be teammates once again next season

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window trudges on as excitement builds. Teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and several others are far from being done and as such, we expect quite a few major deals to go over the line in the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 16 June 2019.

Dani Ceballos on the verge of signing for Arsenal

Dani Ceballos with the Euro u-21 trophy

Real Madrid have a surplus of quality midfielders and quite a few were expected to be offloaded in the summer to make way for new signings. Dani Ceballos is one among the many that reportedly do not fit into Zinedine Zidane's vision for the upcoming season.

On the other side of Europe, in England, we have Arsenal who have been window shopping in the transfer market owing to a severe lack of financial resources. They are looking to add more spine to their midfield that seems pretty weakened after Aaron Ramsey's departure.

Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan are also interested in signing Ceballos. However, the Real Madrid man wants to join Arsenal. If things go as per Unai Emery's plan, the Gunners will sign Ceballos on loan for the 2019-20 season.

Ceballos seems to have decided that the Premier League is the place to go and Unai Emery's insistence on roping him into North London has been one of the driving factors behind the midfielder's decision.

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, will rejoin the Real Madrid team after having to absent himself due to the death of his brother. As long as he gives the nod, Real Madrid will be willing to accept a loan offer with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Ceballos was mighty impressive for Spain in the U21 Euros and was declared the player of the tournament. He could prove to be an inspired signing that will also be happily welcomed by the Arsenal fanbase that has found good news hard to come by.

