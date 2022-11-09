Danny Murphy names his preferred 26-man England squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has revealed to talkSPORT the 26-man England squad he would take to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

England manager Gareth Southgate is set to name his squad on Thursday, 10 November.

Intrigue is building over who does and who doesn't make the trip to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

Murphy is the latest footballing name to give his opinion on who Southgate should pick to contend with Iran, the United States, and Wales in Group B.

The former England international's 26-man squad looks like this:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders:

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ben White (Arsenal), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur).

James Tarkowski (Everton), John Stones (Manchester City), and a toss-up between Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) and Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham).

Walker has been sidelined with a groin injury that he suffered during Manchester City's 6-3 victory over Manchester United on 2 October.

However, Murphy would risk him due to his speed and experience.

The former Liverpool midfielder also argued that Tarkowski is playing better than his Everton teammate Conor Coady.

Midfielders:

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), James Maddison (Leicester City).

Murphy named Maddison as the most creative player in the Premier League at the moment.

The Foxes midfielder has bagged six goals and four assists in 13 appearances across competitions.

Meanwhile, Murphy omitted Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips due to a lack of game time having only made three appearances.

Forwards:

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

Murphy likes Rashford's versatility because he can play out wide and in a central forward role.

The Red Devils attacker has found the net seven times and has contributed three assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea defender Reece James is devastated not to make the England squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

James misses out on a spot in Southgate's FIFA World Cup squad

One player who will not be on the plane to Qatar with England for the FIFA World Cup is James.

The Chelsea right-back picked up a knee injury in a 2-0 win over AC Milan on 11 October.

Southgate is believed to have deemed James too risky to select in his squad.

He had been in superb form for the Blues this season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in 11 appearances.

James said he was devastated to have missed out on the squad as he felt he could help the team.

