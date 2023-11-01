Darmstadt vs Bochum Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Darmstadt will host Bochum at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side found good form just before the international break but have once again hit a rough patch since their return to action. They were thrashed 8-0 by defending champions Bayern Munich in their last match, conceding all eight goals in the second half after heading into the break with just nine men following red cards to Klaus Gjasula and Matej Maglica.

Darmstadt sit 14th in the league table with seven points from nine games. They are two places and two points above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap with maximum points on Friday.

Bochum have endured a disappointing start to their season and are still searching for their first league win of the campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against Mainz last time out and had looked set to be headed toward a deserved win before their opponents scored a last-gasp equalizer.

Darmstadt vs Bochum Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Darmstadt and Bochum. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won one fewer. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in April 2021 which the hosts won 3-1, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 games across all competitions.

Bochum have scored just eight league goals this season. Only Koln (7) have scored fewer.

Die Lilien have the worst defensive record in the Bundesliga this season with a goal concession tally of 30.

Darmstadt vs Bochum Prediction

Darmstadt are on a run of back-to-back defeats after winning their three games prior. They have won just one of their four home games this season and could struggle here.

Bochum are without a win in their 10 competitive outings this season with five of those games ending in defeat. They are winless in their last 10 away games but could pick up a point against a fellow struggling outfit this weekend.

Prediction: Darmstadt 2-2 Bochum

Darmstadt vs Bochum Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)