Darmstadt vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Darmstadt will host Mainz at the Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled for results on their return to the top flight this season and currently find themselves just outside the relegation places. They were beaten 2-1 by Bochum in their last game, conceding a goal in either half before a red card to team captain Fabian Holland scuppered their chances of a comeback.

Darmstadt sit 15th in the league standings with just seven points from 10 matches. They are just one point above their weekend opponents in 17th place and will be looking to widen that gap come Saturday.

Mainz have also struggled to impress in the Bundesliga this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Bo Svensson after almost three years in charge. Interim boss Jan Siewert led Die Nullfünfer to a hard-fought and well-deserved 2-0 home victory over RB Leipzig in his first game in the dugout with a quickfire second-half double from Jae-Sung Lee and Leandro Barreiro handing the 05ers their first league win of the campaign.

Darmstadt vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Darmstadt and Mainz. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The home side have won just one of their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Darmstadt have the worst defensive record in the German top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 32.

Mainz have scored 11 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Bochum (10) and Koln (8) have scored fewer.

Darmstadt vs Mainz Prediction

Darmstadt are on a run of three consecutive defeats and have won just two of their 11 competitive outings this season. They have won just one of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Mainz's latest result ended an abysmal 10-game winless streak and they will be looking to take confidence from that this weekend. They are, however, without a win in their last six away matches and may have to settle for a point this weekend.

Prediction: Darmstadt 2-2 Mainz

Darmstadt vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)