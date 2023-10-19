Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2023

Darmstadt and RB Leipzig return to action in the German Bundesliga when they go head-to-head at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor on Saturday.

Marco Rose’s men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive away wins across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Darmstadt continued their fine run of results during the international break as they picked up a 4-2 friendly victory over Elversberg last Friday.

This was in keeping with their recent resurgence in the Bundesliga, where they have picked up consecutive victories over Werder Bremen and Augsburg in their last two league encounters.

With seven points from seven matches, Darmstadt are currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, level on points with 10th-placed Heidenheim.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig failed to find their feet as they were held to a somewhat disappointing goalless draw by Bochum just before the international break.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in the Champions League on October 4 which saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 14 points from seven matches, Rose’s side are currently sixth in the Bundesliga table but could move level with third-placed Bayern Munich with all three points this weekend.

Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Leipzig boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won five of the last six meetings between the sides.

Darmstadt have managed just one win, which came in November 2014, when they beat Rose's side 1-0 in the Bundesliga 2.

Lieberknecht’s men have won their last three matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding five since the start of October.

Leipzig have won their last four away matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets since August’s 3-2 loss at Bayer Leverkusen.

Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Darmstadt have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against a Leipzig side who have suffered a drop-off in form of late.

However, Leipzig boast a superior and more experienced squad and fancy them returning to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Darmstadt 1-3 RB Leipzig

Darmstadt vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: First to score - RB Leipzig (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams)