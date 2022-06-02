David de Gea posts message on Twitter after Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard's exit from Manchester United

David de Gea has bid an emotional farewell to Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard after Manchester United confirmed the pair would be leaving the club.

The club released a statement on Wednesday, June 1, to announce that Pogba would be leaving the Red Devils on a free transfer for the second time in his career. He returned to Old Trafford for a then-world record fee from Juventus in 2016.

Meanwhile, Lingard will depart his boyhood club following a disappointing campaign in which he made just 22 appearances and started two Premier League games.

The duo, both now 29-years-old, were both part of the Manchester United academy side together that won the FA Youth Cup in 2011, beating Sheffield United 6-3 on aggregate.

Following the announcement of the pair's departure, goalkeeper De Gea tweeted his appreciation for his now-former teammates.

The Spanish shot-stopper's message was posted after Pogba tweeted his thanks to the Red Devils, as the World Cup winner said:

"I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you Manchester United."

Meanwhile, Lingard took to social media to declare:

"Born and bred a Red. Over the last few weeks, I've been emotional about leaving a club that is family. After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever. Manchester United will always remain in my heart. A massive thank you. Lots of love, Jlingz [Lingard]."

Jesse Lingard thanks Manchester United ahead of departure

Having joined the Red Devils in 2001 as an eight-year-old, Lingard leaves his local club having made 232 appearances, while also enjoying loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County and West Ham United.

The England playmaker posted an emotional statement on Instagram, as he said:

“Born and bred a red. Over the last few weeks I’ve been emotional leaving a club that is family. After 22 years I’ve had so many special memories and moments that I will cherish forever. I’m a red through and through and Manchester United will always remain in my heart. Thank you to the players I’ve played with over the years I’ve made friends for life and we’ve had a lot of fun along the way."

He added:

"I want to say a big thank you to the coaches that I have worked under from the age of 9 to present. Each coach has helped me in many different ways and I appreciate the way each coach believed in me and taught me something different."

He also said:

"A massive thank you to all the staff behind the scenes from dinner ladies to the cleaners to the kitmen because everyone has played a role in where I am today.”

