David Luiz shows off his best moves, takes out TV presenter and pins him down WWE style

Obviously gunning for a post-football career in professional wrestling, David Luiz laid the smackdown on Lee Parker.

Thinking of a career in WWE after football, are you David?

What’s the story?

Chelsea’s defender David Luiz could not resist making a textbook flying takedown on TV presenter Lee Parker at the club’s Cobham training base on Friday. In a video posted on Chelsea’s official Twitter handle, Luiz rushed in from behind as the presenter was in the process of introducing the preview show and floored him.

Clubmate Nathaniel Chalobah was on hand to act as the referee to count to three and ensure Luiz’s victory over Parker. Chelsea TV, for one, saw the funny side and included wrestling music in the background and even the sound of the bell ringing after the victory in the video.

In case you didn’t know…

This is not the first time this week that Luiz has been the star of social media. Earlier in the week, he showed off a combination of his basketball and football skills. The Brazilian kicked the ball into a basketball net with pinpoint accuracy from across a swimming pool and posted the video on Instagram.

The heart of the matter

Parker was introducing the in-house television channel’s preview show when the Chelsea team were strutting out onto the pitch. Suddenly, he felt someone tackling him and hauling him off his feet.

Luiz, who was entering the pitch, had seen the presenter speaking on camera and definitely wanted to be a part of the preview show. He stormed in from behind and let his wrestling moves do the talking. As the defender was pinning down Parker, WWE-style, Chalobah joined in on the fun and completed the three-count.

Later on, Chelsea, of course, made sure that Parker was all-right on Twitter.

@ChelseaFC rehab going well thanks. However my suit has been forced into retirement — Lee Parker (@Leeparker_tv) February 17, 2017

What’s next?

Luiz could be rested for this weekend’s FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wolves. He is a vital member of Chelsea’s squad and Antonio Conte would look to rotate his players against seemingly inferior opponents.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The Brazilian is quite obviously gunning for a career in professional wrestling after retiring from football. And if his moves on Parker are anything to go by, then he might have a successful career.

Previously, Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney had appeared on Raw and it now looks like professional wrestling is fast becoming a secondary career option for footballers.