David Moyes has transformed West Ham United into top four contenders as Hammers shock Liverpool

There’s the dictionary definition for transformation and then there’s what David Moyes has done at West Ham United since taking charge in December 2019.

The Hammers are currently on their best run in years and are playing some delightful football. Results have also improved massively as they sit third in the Premier League.

Moyes’ side has already knocked Manchester United and Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup, smashed Leicester City 4-1, defeated Tottenham Hotspur and are unbeaten in Europe.

West Ham added another feather to their cap on Sunday when they beat Liverpool at the London Stadium to end the Reds’ 25-game unbeaten run.

Hammers shock Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool have been so good this season that it looked like no team could match them in England and in Europe. However, West Ham took the fight to them last weekend.

The Hammers demonstrated real resilience and didn’t show any fear right from the blast of the referee’s whistle. The players showed character and defiance and their efforts paid off after just four minutes. A failed clearance from Alisson Becker saw the ball end up in the Liverpool goalkeeper’s own net.

Trent Alexander-Arnold restored parity before the half-time break but West Ham kept probing in the second half. The Hammers were rewarded once again with two goals in seven minutes.

Pablo Fornals got on the end of a quick counter-attacking break and beat Alisson with a low shot. Kurt Zouma then made it 3-1 with a towering header in the 74th minute.

Despite a late strike from substitute Divock Origi to reduce the deficit, West Ham held on to record a famous victory over the only unbeaten side in Europe.

West Ham United are now genuine top four contenders under Moyes

The Hammers’ win over Liverpool has seen them climb up to third in the Premier League table. They are currently level on points with second-placed Manchester City and three points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

While winning the title may be beyond them, finishing in the Champions League places is now a real possibility, especially with other teams currently struggling.

“We can challenge the top four but whoever they are I want to see if we can give us an opportunity, we missed out on Champions League football by two points so why can we not be there? We are not getting carried away but this is feeling good at the moment.” Moyes said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

“This result [beating Liverpool] shows that we’re really in with a good chance of challenging for the top places. I’m hugely proud [that I’ve turned West Ham around]."

“The way the players have gone about it, you talk about me turning it around, these players were close to relegation. Now we’re pushing for Europe,” concluded the West Ham United boss.

West Ham can certainly secure a top-four place. The transformation of the team under Moyes has been remarkable and they are on to something special at the moment.

Every player is performing at a top level, there is unity in the squad and they have a manager who is capable of leading them all the way.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee