David Seaman reacts to Arsenal’s dramatic late win over Bournemouth with perfect three-word tweet

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman reacted on Twitter to the remarkable comeback the Gunners achieved over Bournemouth on Saturday, March 4, in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's team came from two goals down to secure all-three points against the Cherries and maintain their quest to win the league title.

Goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White and a stoppage-time strike from Reiss Nelson secured a dramatic 3-2 win for Arsenal at the Emirates.

Various Gunners legends, including David Seaman, lauded their team's remarkable efforts. The veteran English goalkeeper spent the majority of his playing career at Arsenal (between 1990 and 2003), making 405 league appearances for the Gunners.

Reacting after the game, Seaman posted a succinct three-word tweet.

"THAT WAS EPIC," Seaman wrote.

The victory restored the Gunners' five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over second-placed Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if the north London club will be able to maintain their momentum in the title race. However, their recent performance against Bournemouth proved they have what it takes to fight until the very end.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal's comeback against Bournemouth

The Spanish tactician guided his team to an emphatic 3-2 home win against a resilient Bournemouth side at the Emirates.

The victory was arguably one of the Gunners' most outstanding displays of the season, as they showed great determination to make a comeback from two goals down.

Reacting to the victory against the Cherries, Arteta revealed in the post-match press conference that he was overwhelmed after the result. He said:

"Everybody is a bit overwhelmed. It was madness from the first minute of the game where we defended so poorly and then you have to climb a mountain. After that don’t lose the shape and try to score the first one."

He continued:

"We did that and once we did that, the atmosphere and the place changed. We generated a lot of chances. I think the subs made a huge impact. So happy for Reiss after (Nelson) he made a huge impact."

Arteta further spoke about his energetic celebration of Arsenal's stoppage time winner. He also had his say on the hero of the night, Nelson.

Speaking about his goal-celebration, he said:

"You lose sight of where you are, I started to run and I didn’t know where I was running to. Just looking at the faces of everybody it’s just great to live."

On the match winner Nelson, Arteta said:

"I always saw the talent but he’s at a different level. It’s a good lesson for me and for the coaches that we need him and he can be really important for the team."

