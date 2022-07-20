Create
DC United vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Bayern Munich get their pre-season underway in the USA on Wednesday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2022 02:59 AM IST

Current Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will kick off their pre-season proceedings on Wednesday as they square off against MLS side DC United in a friendly game at Audi Field.

The game gives the German side an opportunity to put some of their summer signings to the test. Sadio Mane is in contention to make his maiden appearance for the club, who have parted ways with prolific striker Robert Lewandowski.

DC United announced former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney as the head coach last week. It will be interesting to see how the striker, who spent two seasons with the team, gets his managerial tenure underway at the club.

Bayern Munich will take on Premier League champions Manchester City in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday to conclude their tour of the USA. They will return to Germany after that game, as they need to get themselves ready for their first competitive game of the 2022-23 campaign against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup on July 30.

DC United return to MLS action after this game and will face Montreal on Saturday.

WE 👏 CAN'T 👏 WAIT!!#VamosUnited 🤝 #MiaSanMia🇩🇪 twitter.com/FCBayernUS/sta… https://t.co/atB8gtC4yu

DC United vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides. Bayern Munich have faced an MLS opposition just once, with that game coming against Chicago Fire in a friendly fixture in 2018, which ended in a 4-0 win for the Bavarians.
  • This will be the first game against a German opponent for the home team.
  • DC United are struggling in their ongoing MLS campaign and are in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have the joint-worst defensive record in the MLS, conceding 41 goals in 19 games.

DC United vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have traveled to the USA with an almost full-strength squad and only Leon Goretzka will be sidelined after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month. While Sadio Mane is in contention to start, new signing Matthijs de Ligt is unlikely to feature in this game.

Putting in the hard work 🏋️#MiaSanMia #AudiFCBTour @AlphonsoDavies @BenPavard28 https://t.co/6D51aWfcy9

Bayern Munich bring too much to the table and should face no problems in getting their pre-season off to a great start with a win here.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Bayern Munich

DC United vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes.

Edited by Peter P

