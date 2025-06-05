DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Chicago Fire in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and have a point to prove going into this game.
DC United vs Chicago Fire Preview
DC United are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts edged FC Cincinnati to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side eased past Orlando City by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
DC United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chicago Fire have a slight edge over DC United and have won 25 out of the 73 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 24 victories.
- DC United have lost only two of their last 13 matches at home against Chicago Fire in a run dating back to 2014 and have won eight such games during this period.
- DC United have won only three of their last 21 matches at home in the regular season of MLS and have remained winless in their last three such games in the competition.
- Chicago Fire have won five of their last six matches in all competitions - they had won only four of the 23 such games preceding this run in a streak dating back to July last year.
DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction
Chicago Fire have been in impressive form in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their admirable resurgence. Hugo Cuypers scored a quickfire brace against Orlando City last week and will look to repeat the feat on Saturday.
DC United can pack a punch on their day but have failed to meet expectations over the past year. Chicago Fire are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: DC United 1-2 Chicago Fire
DC United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes